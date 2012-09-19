* Chavez operated on for tumors three times since June 2011
* Health details a state secret, speculation subsides for
now
* Election will decide control of world's biggest oil
reserves
By Hugh Bronstein
CARACAS, Sept 19 Just months ago, it was the
issue dominating Venezuela and its presidential campaign. Now
Hugo Chavez's bout with cancer is barely mentioned as his Oct. 7
re-election bid approaches.
Once-frenetic rumors about Chavez's health have cooled to
almost nothing while voters prepare to decide who will lead
Venezuela - and control its vast oil reserves - for the next six
years.
Chavez, a socialist firebrand known for lambasting the U.S.
"empire," faces market-friendly challenger Henrique Capriles, a
40-year-old lawyer and state governor who has vowed to end the
seizure of private businesses and create jobs by attracting
private investment.
Chavez wants to deepen his self-styled revolution and says
he is cured of cancer after three operations in Cuba since June
2011. But details of the cancer involved and the exact location
of the tumors have remained secret to all but a few confidants,
including Chavez's mentor, former Cuban leader Fidel Castro.
Chavez's health fell off the map as an electoral issue when
it became clear in July that the 58-year-old ex-paratrooper was
getting stronger and would almost certainly live at least until
the October vote.
"He stopped talking about it and the opposition decided it
would be better to win with a message of change and recovery
than by talking about Chavez's health," said businessman Rafael
Cubillan, 71, sipping a drink in a Caracas cafe.
"It would be better if voters had all the facts before they
go to the polls," he added. "But Chavez comes from the vertical
command structure of the military. He tells his troops only what
they need to know to help him get the result he wants."
The president has ramped up his campaign schedule and
appears healthy, if a bit bloated. His hair has grown back after
chemotherapy caused him to go bald last year.
He is still not walking the streets much, preferring to
appear on stage or on the top of a vehicle dubbed the
"Chavez-mobile" in highly scripted rallies: a far cry from the
coffee-swilling, barely sleeping, all-energy campaigner of the
past.
But he is seen in public several times a day, kissing babies
at campaign events and bursting into song during speeches that
can run for hours, and are just as combative as ever.
'IN REMISSION'
Everyone, from voters in the Caracas slums to bondholders
and executives of foreign oil companies drooling to tap into
Venezuela's oceanic crude reserves, has been left in the dark as
to Chavez's exact condition.
A Venezuelan medical source with knowledge of his treatment
said the president had been declared "in remission" by his Cuban
doctors after several rounds of radiotherapy.
"They keep giving him a lot of medication to accelerate his
physical recovery, which is reflected in his mood and
appearance," the source said.
Doctors say Chavez's declaration of full recovery is
medically unsound, given that a couple of years would have to
pass without a recurrence for it to be clear he was cured.
Many Venezuelan doctors suspect Chavez has been using
steroids and other treatments to look and feel fitter and help
him keep up the pace of his campaign. They say this could create
more health problems if he pushes himself too hard.
If Chavez wins reelection, any sign of frailty would likely
jump-start speculation about his health and succession
scenarios, putting markets on edge.
Venezuela has the world's biggest oil reserves and its
high-yielding sovereign bonds are some of the most heavily
traded in the market. Its relationship with Colombia, with which
it shares a long border rife with drug trafficking, is also key
to the stability of the Andean region.
Chavez enjoyed a sympathy bounce in opinion polls when the
issue of his health first came up, but with the election now
less than three weeks away, he clearly feels that suggestions of
physical frailty are not the way to win votes.
Asked about his health last week, Chavez brushed off the
question, saying simply: "I'm fine, as you can see by looking at
me." By contrast, he spent hours answering other questions,
reflecting his desire to take attention away from the cancer.
Most of the best-known opinion polls put Chavez ahead, but
voter surveys are notoriously controversial and divergent in
Venezuela, and Capriles' numbers have been creeping up. A major
pollster last week put him just ahead of Chavez.
Capriles is not touching the health question, other than to
wish Chavez a speedy recovery, leaving investors and many voters
hoping someone will leak the facts about the president's health.
"Where's the Julian Assange of Venezuela when you need him?"
said Stephen Donehoo, a Latin American expert at
Washington-based business consultancy McLarty Associates.
Assange burst into the headlines in 2010 as the head of
WikiLeaks, which caused a furor by publishing secret U.S.
diplomatic cables.
"Venezuelans should have the right to know the state of
health of the person who wants to lead them for the next six
years, particularly with so much at stake," Donehoo said.