CARACAS, April 15 Venezuelan presidential
contender Henrique Capriles said on Monday the opposition had
formally requested that the election board cancel a planned
event to proclaim government candidate Nicolas Maduro the winner
of Sunday's election.
If the election board goes ahead with the proclamation,
Capriles called on Venezuelans to peacefully march on Tuesday to
protest the election result and demand a recount.
Capriles added that the opposition's own count showed that
Maduro had lost the election and described the standoff as a
"crisis."
