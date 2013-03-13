By Marianna Parraga
| CARACAS, March 13
CARACAS, March 13 Venezuela has more fiscal
measures coming to improve the supply of dollars within a system
of strict currency controls introduced years ago by the late
socialist leader Hugo Chavez, a senior minister said on
Wednesday.
Energy Minister Rafael Ramirez told reporters that officials
would continue to implement measures approved by Chavez during
his last weeks of cancer treatment in Cuba.
"There is a group of measures approved by commander Chavez
in Havana in a thick document and a whole series of actions we
are going to take," Ramirez said.
"They have nothing to do with the election," he said,
referring to an upcoming April 14 vote in the OPEC country to
choose a successor to Chavez.
Economists expect the government to create a system through
which people and businesses can access U.S. dollars, beyond the
single currency board that sells a restricted amount at a price
of 6.3 bolivars to the dollar.
The dollar trades at about five times that rate on the black
market, to the consternation of the private sector.
"We will create another marker for the dollar to combat
speculation," Ramirez said.
"There's an attack against our currency."
Before Chavez died, interim leader Nicolas Maduro began
implementing various economic measures, including a devaluation
and a change to the system of oil windfall taxes.
Before the devaluation, the Central Bank ran a secondary
official system to sell dollars to Venezuelans, but that was
scrapped when the main rate was changed to 6.3 from 4.3.