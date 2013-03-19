Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts hit record high -CFTC

March 3 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures reached a record high on Tuesday on expectations the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates at its upcoming meeting in March, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 409,659 contracts on Feb. 28, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of T