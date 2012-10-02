* Miami expats must vote in New Orleans after consulate shut
* Venezuelans have to pay their own travel expenses
* Majority of Venezuelans in Miami are anti-Chavez
By Kevin Gray
MIAMI, Oct 2 Thousands of Venezuelan expatriates
living in the United States are so eager to see President Hugo
Chavez ousted from power that they plan to travel to New Orleans
this week to vote against him.
"It's a small price to pay," said Jesus Lopez, a Venezuelan
financial adviser who lives in Miami and says he will pay more
than $500 to go and vote. "If I had to sell my watch, even the
shirt off my back, to make this trip, I wouldn't think twice."
Many of the Venezuelans residing in the United States live
in Florida and are vehement opponents of the socialist Chavez.
They plan to travel on charter or commercial flights, or in
caravans of buses and cars, to New Orleans to cast their ballot
in the election on Sunday.
With polls suggesting the Venezuela election could be close,
they hope their votes will help end Chavez's long rule.
For many, it is the only way to vote after Chavez this year
ordered the closure of Venezuela's consulate in Miami, home to a
large and growing Venezuelan community and normally the biggest
voting center outside the country. Venezuela only allows
in-person voting.
Chavez said he took the decision after the U.S. government
expelled a Miami-based Venezuelan diplomat on allegations that
she discussed potential cyber-attacks on the United States with
Iranian and Cuban diplomats, a charge Chavez angrily denied.
His decision left around 20,000 Venezuelan registered voters
living in the southeastern United States without a consulate in
Miami. If they want to vote, they have to travel to the nearest
consulate in New Orleans.
"What that challenge has done is unite us," said Manny
Camargo, a Miami representative of a coalition of opposition
parties backing Chavez's challenger, Henrique Capriles. "We are
going to surprise them with the motivation of Venezuelans here."
Since Chavez came to power in 1999, tens of thousands of
middle- and upper-class Venezuelans have fled the country,
complaining of rising crime and dwindling economic opportunities
at home. Many resettled in South Florida, joining a virulently
anti-communist Cuban exile community.
Asked during a public appearance in June about the how the
closure of the Miami consulate would affect voters there, Chavez
replied, "I swear if there was something I could do to ensure
everyone votes, I'd do it, but it's beyond my control."
'I'LL VOTE WHEREVER'
His government's reluctance to arrange an alternative site
in Miami angered many Venezuelans, who responded with efforts to
organize voters. One group created a Web site, Aerovotar.com,
collecting donations to pay for several charter flights.
Another site, Votodondesea.com, Spanish for "I'll vote
wherever," is offering $75 bus tickets for what is expected to
be a 36-hour road trip round trip to vote in a New Orleans
convention center.
Just how many people will ultimately travel remains unclear.
The country has other consulates in Boston, Chicago, Houston,
New York and San Francisco plus its embassy in Washington where
Venezuelans in other parts of the United States can vote.
Nelly Guimand, a 57-year-old business consultant, said she
plans to rent a van with at least 10 other people, and
criticized Chavez for not making it easier for people to vote.
"This was absolutely premeditated ... The government knows
Miami will overwhelmingly support the opposition," she said.
According to a 2010 U.S. Census, around 215,000 Venezuelans
live in the United States, up from some 91,000 in 2000.
Miami is a fierce anti-Chavez bastion. In Venezuela's last
presidential election in 2006, Chavez won just 2 percent of the
10,799 votes cast in the city, results from the country's
election authority show.
Chavez said he was confident expat Venezuelans would find
their own way to New Orleans. He tacitly acknowledged he didn't
expect to win much of their support, but said it would not
prevent him from clinching another six-year term in office.
"In the last election, how many millions of votes did we win
by?" he asked. "Something like 3 million. I think the difference
this time is going to be more than 4 million, maybe more."
"How many voters are in Miami?" he added with irony.
Becky Prado, a 34-year-old teacher who moved to Miami nine
years ago, said she was still deciding whether to fly or take a
bus. But she insisted the long trip would not deter her from
voting against Chavez.
"That's the one weapon I have and I definitely want to use
it," she said. "Even if I have to take a donkey to get there."