UPDATE 2-Best Buy posts unexpected drop in same-store sales, shares dip
* Shares down 4 pct premarket, easing from 9 pct drop (Adds details, background and analyst comment)
(Corrects paragraph 7 to remove reference to Capriles losing "narrowly")
CARACAS, March 11 Venezuelan opposition TV channel Globovision said on Monday it had accepted a buyout offer, calling its operations financially and politically unfeasible after rows with the government and high inflation.
The sale of Globovision, the only openly anti-government media channel, will occur after an April presidential election. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Globovision's majority owner, Guillermo Zuloaga, said the group buying the channel was led by Juan Domingo Cordero, who runs an insurance company and is a former head of the local stock exchange.
"We are economically inviable, because our revenues no longer cover our cash needs," Zuloaga said in a statement.
"We are politically unfeasible, because we are in a totally polarized country and against a powerful government that wants to see us fail."
Zuloaga said the company was suffering from a revenue shortfall, rising prices, and costly efforts to try to help the opposition win last year's presidential election.
Opposition candidate Henrique Capriles lost to Hugo Chavez in October. Chavez led a self-styled socialist revolution for 14 years in the South American OPEC nation until his death last week from cancer.
Capriles, the centrist governor of Miranda state, has since announced another bid. He will face Chavez's preferred successor, acting President Nicolas Maduro, in an election on April 14.
Zuloaga added that there were also doubts about whether it could get its concession renewed after legal tangles with the government.
In 2007, the government declined to renew the license for another opposition channel, RCTV, prompting widespread criticism. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez and Marianna Parriga; Editing by G Crosse and Lisa Shumaker)
* Shares down 4 pct premarket, easing from 9 pct drop (Adds details, background and analyst comment)
LONDON, March 1 Britain's factories have started 2017 strongly but consumers are turning more cautious about borrowing to spend, according to data which suggested the economy will slow after defying the Brexit shock in 2016.
MILAN, March 1 The Berlusconi family's investment firm could take a stake in Telecom Italia as part of a plan to settle a dispute with French media company Vivendi, Il Messaggero newspaper said on Wednesday, citing advisors.