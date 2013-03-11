CARACAS, March 11 Venezuelan opposition TV channel Globovision said on Monday it has received an offer to buy its business, but that any transaction would only occur after an April presidential election.

Globovision Executive Vice President Carlos Zuloaga said on the channel's website that it had received a "formal buyout offer," which he described as "an attempted forced sale."

Zuloaga did not name the interested buyer.

Globovision said its directors would provide more details in the coming hours.

An employee of Globovision who declined to be named said management had described the business as "economically, legally and politically inviable."

Globovision, the only openly anti-government media channel in the politically polarized South American OPEC country, had tussled with the government of the late President Hugo Chavez, whose led a self-styled socialist revolution for 14 years until his death last week from cancer.

Chavez's preferred successor, acting President Nicolas Maduro, will face centrist opposition leader Henrique Capriles in an election on April 14. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez and Marianna Parriga; editing by G Crosse)