CARACAS, March 11 Venezuelan opposition TV
channel Globovision said on Monday it has received an offer to
buy its business, but that any transaction would only occur
after an April presidential election.
Globovision Executive Vice President Carlos Zuloaga said on
the channel's website that it had received a "formal buyout
offer," which he described as "an attempted forced sale."
Zuloaga did not name the interested buyer.
Globovision said its directors would provide more details in
the coming hours.
An employee of Globovision who declined to be named said
management had described the business as "economically, legally
and politically inviable."
Globovision, the only openly anti-government media channel
in the politically polarized South American OPEC country, had
tussled with the government of the late President Hugo Chavez,
whose led a self-styled socialist revolution for 14 years until
his death last week from cancer.
Chavez's preferred successor, acting President Nicolas
Maduro, will face centrist opposition leader Henrique Capriles
in an election on April 14.
(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez and Marianna Parriga; editing
by G Crosse)