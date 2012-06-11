* Chavez seeks show of strength after cancer relapse
* Supporters flood Caracas to back Chavez re-election bid
* Will face united opposition challenger Capriles on Oct. 7
(Updates with Chavez appearance, quotes, details)
By Brian Ellsworth
CARACAS, June 11 Venezuelan President Hugo
Chavez led his biggest rally since he was diagnosed with cancer
a year ago, seeking to stage a show of strength on Monday as he
heads into a re-election campaign to extend his 13 years of
socialist rule.
Chavez stood on top of a truck as it drove through huge
crowds of supporters who cheered and threw roses and confetti as
he made a dramatic re-entry into the public eye after months of
keeping a low profile during cancer treatment.
The rally in Caracas was all the more important after his
opposition rival, Henrique Capriles, put on a show of youthful
vigor on Sunday by leading a 10 km (6.2 mile) march with
hundreds of thousands of supporters to register his candidacy.
"I give this to you with a promise to fight, to battle, and
of course to win," the 57-year-old Chavez said as he handed
electoral officials his plan for government.
He had entered the building appearing to walk with some
difficulty, hand-in-hand with two of his daughters.
That prompted a scathing response from Capriles on Twitter:
"This candidate isn't walking, he is out of gasoline! ... A
better future of progress is coming!"
Outside, several giant inflatable Chavez dolls waved their
arms above the crowd as the president's fans danced to music
pounding from speakers. Hundreds of buses that ferried his
followers to Caracas stood parked in side streets.
"Look at this sea of people, look at the happiness," said
Esther Martinez, a 66-year-old retiree dancing in a city square.
"For every person that came out yesterday, we've brought out 10,
20, 30 more. And that's going to be reflected in the election."
Any turn for the worse in Chavez's health could mean the end
for his movement. That would be a blow to global leftist leaders
who see him as an inspiration, but a boon to investors seeking
free market reforms in Venezuela and oil companies keen on
tapping the world's biggest crude reserves.
ALL EYES ON CHAVEZ
His allies have kept his image in the public eye for months
with rallies from which he was notably absent or appeared only
via Twitter messages that cabinet ministers read out live.
Chavez has at times seemed to revel in the rumors of his
imminent demise, which range from him being confined to a
wheelchair to reports that he has only two months to live.
Last year he said he underwent two operations to remove a
baseball-sized tumor, and this year had a third operation only
months after having declared himself "cancer free." His true
condition is a guarded state secret.
"Chavez is the best thing this country and the world have
ever had. He is kind and humane," said Aracelis Aguilera, a
55-year-old secretary.
Most of the country's main pollsters show Chavez holding a
double-digit lead over Capriles. But Venezuela's public opinion
is known to shift dramatically, as it did when Chavez came from
behind in 1998 to win his first election.
On Saturday, Chavez spoke extensively with reporters, joking
and telling stories while standing on the steps of the
presidential palace in a live television appearance.
He said a battery of medical exams had come out "absolutely
fine," but did not say whether he would need more treatment.
Supporters sent Twitter messages with the hash tag
#VoyconChavez (#I'mgoingwithChavez). Adversaries responded by
filling Venezuela's notoriously vitriolic Twitter-sphere with
messages tagged to #13añosdementiras (#13yearsoflies).
Critics accuse Chavez allies of using state resources to
swell demonstrations and forcing government employees to attend.
Opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez said the ruling Socialist
Party had ordered ministries to help bring 120,000 people to the
march, citing what he called an internal party document.
(Additional reporting by Andrew Cawthorne. Editing by Daniel
Wallis and Christopher Wilson)