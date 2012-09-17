* Chavez blocks broadcast of opposition campaign event
* Critics say Chavez tilting election in his own favor
By Girish Gupta and Brian Ellsworth
CARACAS, Sept 17 Venezuela's opposition
candidate Henrique Capriles slammed President Hugo Chavez on
Monday for blocking a live broadcast of an opposition rally,
highlighting criticism the leftist leader abuses state
resources to guarantee his re-election.
Shortly after Capriles began speaking to thousands of
supporters in a Caracas park, Chavez launched a "chain
broadcast" across all public access television in which he
celebrated his government's achievements and extolled the
virtues of socialism.
"Another radio and television chain broadcast to continue
lying to Venezuelans just 20 days before the election," Capriles
said via his Twitter account.
Capriles has accused Chavez of using state institutions to
tilt the Oct. 7 election in his own favor, from giving
supporters cash and apartments, to using state media to glorify
his image.
Government officials dismiss those charges, saying the
social programs are aimed at helping the poorest, not buying
votes.
Chavez says he only uses "chain" broadcasts for state
business, not to boost his re-election campaign, but they often
last for hours, during which he usually berates his opponents.
Local broadcasters in the South American nation are forced
to halt their programming to carry the speeches, although the
system was originally designed for brief emergency messages.
After Capriles was told his rally had been taken off the
air, he told the crowd: "My friends, people are allowed to be
afraid if they want."
Supporters responded with thunderous applause. The rest of
Capriles' speech was screened by opposition TV station
Globovision after Chavez finished talking.
The election campaign was already drowning in a flood of
accusations and insults. Just days earlier, Capriles fired a top
aide who had been seen accepting an envelope of cash in a video
made public by Chavez's allies.
Chavez remains popular in the OPEC nation after 14 years in
power, thanks largely to his self-styled revolution's liberal
spending of oil revenue on social programs ranging from free
health clinics to subsidized supermarkets.
'MY REVOLUTION'
He leads the election race in most of the best-known polls,
which are notoriously controversial and divergent in Venezuela.
One major polling firm has Capriles ahead and his numbers have
been edging up.
Chavez spoke for almost two hours on Monday at a school
inauguration about how education has improved under his
government. During the broadcast, several children thanked him
for giving them laptops and ensuring access to education.
"Chavez, you are the heart of the people," said one toddler,
echoing the government's principal campaign slogan.
Chavez, who won fame through a failed 1992 coup, has built
up a strong emotional connection with the country's poor that
has made him a formidable candidate.
On Saturday, he tugged at supporters' heart-strings by
weeping during a speech at a campaign rally in which he lamented
that he could no longer roam the country as in years past.
That may have been a reference to his cancer diagnosed last
year. He says he is cured, but it has apparently limited his
ability to campaign in the streets.
Opposition leaders described the scene as histrionic
crocodile tears, saying he should have cried for the victims of
delinquent violence rather than for himself.
On Monday, Capriles mocked Chavez's triumphalist rhetoric in
a swipe at the government's struggle to control blackouts,
rampant crime and deterioration of public services.
"My revolution is that the people will have water, power and
good jobs," Capriles told supporters. A day earlier, he led a
rally through the Petare slum that was for years a bastion of
Chavez support but in 2008 backed an opposition mayor.
Chavez has spent more than 70 hours in "chain" broadcasts
since the start of the campaign on July 1, according to
opposition activists that track the broadcasts.
The head of the National Electoral Authority has said that
such broadcasts cannot be regulated by elections officials
because they are used to inform the public about government
projects and do not constitute campaign activity.