* Chavez gov't sees satellite as symbol of sovereignty
* Opposition says he has neglected day-to-day problems
By Daniel Wallis
CARACAS, Sept 28 President Hugo Chavez said the
launch on Friday of Venezuela's second satellite showed the
achievements of his self-styled revolution just days before he
seeks re-election, but his rival said it symbolized his neglect
of problems closer to home.
"We're seeing history ... . Venezuela has been with China at
the forefront of history," Chavez said after standing to applaud
during a video link-up between the presidential palace, a launch
center in China's Gobi Desert and a Caracas street party.
As campaigning in the close election race approaches its
final week in South America's biggest oil exporter, both
political camps are planning their last huge rallies while
making last-minute efforts to win over undecided voters.
Opposition candidate Henrique Capriles has mocked Chavez,
who he says is focused on spreading his socialist project around
the world but has done little to address the daily problems of
voters such as crime, power cuts and inflation.
A dozen Venezuelan officials were at China's Jiuquan launch
center, near the Mongolian border, to watch the rocket carrying
the "Miranda" satellite blast off into a clear blue sky.
Venezuelan state TV had broadcast hours of build-up
alongside the headline "Space Revolution ... a Sovereign View."
For Capriles, it was a prime example of what he calls
grandiose plans that prove Chavez is out of touch with voters.
"How many Venezuelans sleep in a refuge tonight? How many
towns without an ambulance? Another satellite for the candidate
of continuity. On Oct. 7 this will change," he said on Twitter.
In 2008 China launched Venezuela's first satellite - the
Venesat-1, or "Simon Bolivar" - to carry communications gear.
The second spacecraft will take photographs that Chavez's
government says will help it protect the environment, improve
urban planning and crack down on illegal mining and drug
cultivation.
Both satellites were named after 19th-century South American
independence heroes.
The launch was beamed to big screens at a street party in
Caracas's museum district, where Chavez was mobbed by supporters
when he arrived earlier in the evening to make a short speech.
In the run-up to previous elections, the president has often
unveiled many projects in an effort to impress voters. This
time, his campaigning has been much less intense, partly because
he has suffered two bouts of cancer since June 2011.
"YOUR FUTURE"
Chavez, 58, says his "bourgeois" foe will scrap his social
welfare programs, such as subsidized food stores and programs
that make cash payments to poor families with children.
"It's your future, young people, not mine. I've lived," he
told thousands of red-clad supporters at a rally on Friday.
"Some people might be unhappy because of failures by our
government. 'They didn't fix the road. The power went off. The
water went off. I couldn't find a job.'
"Well, that may be true in some cases and I take the
responsibility ... . One of my pledges is for greater efficiency
in the management of the government."
Capriles wants to tap into that frustration over day-to-day
issues. He says Chavez's government should have done much more,
given the record oil revenue it has been spending.
"Don't you think 14 years is enough? Don't you think the
time has come to move forward?" he asked at a rally on Friday.
"The skinny one is here to make you a commitment and keep to
it," he shouted, using the nickname given to him by some
supporters.
Most of the best-known polls show Chavez ahead, but
Capriles' numbers have been inching up and he has a small lead
in two surveys. Polls are notoriously controversial in Venezuela
and public opinion shifts quickly.
Investors expect Capriles to end a five-year nationalization
drive if he wins, and reduce state intervention in the economy.
Chavez has vowed to strengthen his oil-financed socialism if
he gets six more years in office. That will likely mean new
confrontations with the private sector, and more support for the
president's leftist allies in the region.
Venezuela's widely traded debt has risen as Capriles' poll
numbers inched up. The price of its popular Global 2027 bond has
climbed by more than 3.5 percent in the past week alone.
Wall Street would like a more business-friendly leader in
Venezuela, although Chavez's government has never given any sign
of defaulting on the country's debts.
*(Additional reporting by Mario Naranjo, Deisy Buitrago,
Marianna Parraga and Pablo Garibian; Editing by Xavier Briand)