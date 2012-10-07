* Long-serving president faces youthful state governor
* Capriles wants to set up Brazil-style government
* From Havana to Tehran, vote has big implications abroad
By Daniel Wallis and Todd Benson
CARACAS, Oct 7 Venezuelans vote on Sunday with
President Hugo Chavez facing the biggest electoral challenge yet
to his socialist rule from a young rival tapping into discontent
over crime and cronyism.
Henrique Capriles, a centrist state governor, edged toward
the still popular Chavez in final polls thanks to a vigorous
campaign that united the opposition and made him its best chance
of ending Chavez's 14-year rule.
Chavez has used record oil revenue to support ideological
allies around the world, while preaching a fiercely anti-U.S.
line, so the election will be watched eagerly from the United
States to Belarus and Iran.
Across the poor neighborhoods where the flamboyant former
soldier draws his most fervent following, loyalists prepared to
blow bugles and trumpets in a predawn wake-up call for voters.
Opposition sympathizers banged pots and pans in a protest
against Chavez on Saturday night, creating a racket in the
upscale neighborhoods of eastern Caracas. In the city center,
which is more pro-government, the noise was drowned out by
supporters playing his campaign music and shouting his name.
"I ask political actors from the left, right and center to
prepare emotionally to accept tomorrow's results. It 's not going
to be the end of the world for anyone," Chavez said at a last-
m i nute new s con ference at the presidential palace.
The 58-year-old president staged a remarkable comeback from
cancer this year. But he could not match the energy of past
campaigns - or the pace set by his 40-year-old basketball-loving
opponent.
Most well-known pollsters put Chavez in front. But two have
Capriles just ahead, and his numbers have crept up in others.
There is a risk of violence if the result is contested.
There will be no formal international observers, al though
Venezuela invited a delegation of the UNASUR group of South
American nations to "accompany" the vote.
Local groups will be monitoring and both sides say they
trust the electronic, fingerprint vote system. The opposition
says it will have witnesses at all of the 13,810 polling centers
from tiny Amazon villages to tough Caracas slums.
Capriles geared up on Saturday for the vote by hiking a
mountain trail at the edge of Caracas that is popular with
athletic Venezuelans. He donned running clothes and mirrored
sunglasses, and posed for pictures with supporters.
Chavez spent about half an hour in the evening speaking to
reporters alongside members of the UNASUR delegation, headed by
an Argentine politician. Asked by one reporter if he wanted to
stay in office beyond 2018, he glibly replied, " T wenty years is
nothing," in reference to a popular Argentine tango song.
Capriles shot back via Twitter. "Right now some people
continue with the same n onsense and the same stories as always,
the difference is this time they're on their way out!"
In a politically polarized country where firearms are common
and the murder rate is one of the highest in the world, tensions
have risen alongside weeks of tough campaign rhetoric, and both
camps are vowing to "defend" their votes.
CAPRILES WOULD FACE BIG CHALLENGES
Chavez accuses the opposition of plotting violence and
planning to "reject the people's triumph" when he wins, but says
that effort will be defeated. Some opposition activists fear he
could refuse to step down if the result goes against him.
Victory for Capriles would remove the most vocal critic of
the United States in Latin America, and could lead to new deals
for oil companies in an OPEC nation that pumps about 3 million
barrels a day and boasts the world's biggest crude reserves.
Capriles wants to copy Brazil's model of respect for private
enterprise with strong social welfare programs if he is elected
- but he would face enormous challenges from day one.
For a start, he would not take office until January 2013,
meaning Chavez loyalists might throw obstacles in the way of the
transition.
He also would have to develop a plan to tackle entrenched
high inflation, price distortions and an over-valued currency,
while surely butting heads with the National Assembly, judiciary
and state oil company PDVSA - all dominated by Chavez loyalists.
Another big task would be to figure out the real level of
state finances. Last month, a Reuters investigation found that
half of public investment went into a secretive off-budget fund
controlled by Chavez and had no oversight by Congress.
The president has denounced his foes as traitors and told
voters they plan to cancel his signature social "missions,"
which range from subsidized food stores to programs that build
houses and pay cash stipends to poor women with children.
Tens of thousands of new homes have been handed over this
year, often to tearful Chavez supporters at televised events.
If Chavez wins, he can consolidate his control over
Venezuela's economy and continue his support for leftist
governments across Latin America, as well as allies farther
afield such as Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, Syria's
Bashar al-Assad, and Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus.
Any recurrence of Chavez's cancer would be a big blow to his
plan, however, and could give the opposition another chance.
The election will be watched closely in more than a dozen
countries, including communist-led Cuba, which benefit from
discounted oil sales from Venezuela.
Investors who have made Venezuela's bonds some of the most
widely traded emerging market debt, are also on tenterhooks.
"Many investors have in recent weeks taken a more
cautious/defensive tone," Goldman Sachs said in a research note.
"There is a perception that a tight electoral outcome may
trigger social and political unrest and market volatility."
Voting runs from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. (1030-2230 GMT), although
polls will stay open later if there are lines.
Results are due any time starting late on Sunday evening.
The electoral authority says it will only announce the
results once there is an "irreversible trend" and parties are
barred from declaring victory in advance of that announcement.