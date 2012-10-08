* Chavez beats state governor Capriles with 55 pct of votes
* Socialist leader vows to extend his socialist revolution
* Possible cancer recurrence remains short-term wild card
By Todd Benson and Helen Murphy
CARACAS, Oct 8 Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez
pledged to deepen his socialist revolution after a comfortable
election victory that could extend his divisive leadership of
the OPEC nation to two decades.
The new six-year term clears the way for Chavez, who is
recovering from cancer, to consolidate state control over
Venezuela's economy, possibly with more nationalizations, and
continue his support for left-wing allies in Latin America and
around the world.
The victory also cements his status as a towering figure in
modern Latin American history and an icon of the political left.
But the slimmer margin of victory - 10 percentage points, down
from 25 points in 2006 - reflected growing frustration among
Venezuelans at day-to-day problems such as rampant crime and
blackouts, which Chavez will be under pressure to tackle.
Tens of thousands of ecstatic supporters celebrated in the
streets around the presidential palace overnight, pumping fists
in the air after the former soldier was re-elected with 1.5
million more votes than younger rival Henrique Capriles.
"Venezuela will continue along the path of democratic and
Bolivarian socialism of the 21st century," Chavez, 58, thundered
from the palace balcony, holding up a replica of the sword of
independence hero Simon Bolivar.
It was an extraordinary victory for a leader who just a few
months ago feared for his life as he struggled to recover from
cancer. Turnout was a record 80 percent of registered voters,
boosting Chavez's democratic credentials despite critics'
depiction of him as an autocrat who tramples on private
enterprise and silences political foes.
In a nod to the opposition's strong showing, Chavez promised
in his victory speech to be a "better president. " On Monday, he
said on his Twitter account that he had a "pleasant
conversation" with Capriles and called on Venezuelans of all
political stripes to unite.
The conciliatory tone marked a stark contrast to Chavez on
the campaign trail, when he never p ublicly named Capriles and
repeatedly disparaged his challenger as a "pig" and a
"right-wing oligarch" who would govern only for the rich.
That message resonated with poor voters, with whom Chavez
h as cultivated a remarkable bond over the years by funneling
record oil revenues to social programs.
Chavez's victory pushed Venezuelan bond prices slightly
lower on Monday in thin trading as some investors unwound bets
that Capriles would win. Despite Chavez's anti-capitalist
rhetoric, Venezuelan bonds are among the most-traded emerging
market debt on Wall Street because they offer high yields.
ALL EYES ON CHAVEZ
A retired lieutenant colonel who first won fame with a
failed 1992 coup, Chavez has become Latin America's main
anti-U.S. agitator, criticizing Washington while getting close
to its adversaries, including Syria and Iran.
A decade-long oil boom has allowed him to fund ideological
allies from Bolivia to Cuba, where Chavez's victory was met with
relief. Cuban leader Raul Castro was among the first foreign
leaders to congratulate Chavez, calling the vote a resounding
endorsement of the Venezuelan leader's "Bolivarian Revolution."
Chavez sends discounted oil to more than a dozen Central and
South American countries. Communist-led Cuba, for example,
receives more than 100,000 barrels a day of Venezuelan crude.
Venezuela is often repaid for the oil in services - Cuba
sends doctors to Venezuelan slums, others pay in food and
livestock - putting strain on the finances of state oil company
PDVSA, which is already struggling to meet output targets.
With the election over, all eyes are on what Chavez will do
next. After his landslide win in 2006, he ordered takeovers in
the telecommunications, electricity and oil sectors. Some worry
he could now extend nationalizations to other corners of the
economy, including the banking, food and health industries.
Any recurrence of the pelvic cancer that has already forced
him to undergo three operations in Havana since June 2011 could
derail his plans.
The constitution states that if an incumbent steps down in
the first four years of a six-year term, a new vote would be
called - meaning that under such a scenario Capriles or another
opposition candidate would have another crack at power.
Opposition leaders were crushed by the loss. After a
tireless campaign that generated widespread euphoria among
anti-Chavez voters and saw Capriles narrow the gap in polls, the
opposition was hoping to finally unseat their nemesis.
Capriles, a 40-year-old state governor, bared his soul on
Monday in a flurry of emotional Twitter messages, and urged his
followers not to give up.
"I know a lot of people are sad, but we need to bounce back
and keep believing that we can and will build a better country,"
he said.
STATE ELECTIONS LOOM
Capriles and other leaders of the Democratic Unity coalition
must now prepare for state governor elections in December. They
were hugely disappointed at winning a majority vote in only
three of Venezuela's 24 states on Sunday, and need to win more
governorships to chip away at Chavez's influence.
The Obama administration praised the Venezuelan people for
the high turnout, but stopped short of congratulating Chavez.
"We have our differences with President Chavez, but we
congratulate the Venezuelan people on a process that included
high levels of participation," White House spokesman Jay Carney
told reporters aboard Air Force One.
Relations with Washington are likely to remain on edge,
though Venezuelan oil has continued to flow to the United States
over the years despite diplomatic tensions.
Though Capriles was indisputably the strongest candidate to
face Chavez since the leftist leader was first elected in 1998,
few in the opposition thought the fight was fair.
Chavez made ample use of state television and spent 47 hours
in "chain" broadcasts that forced other local television
stations to carry speeches peppered with political commentary.
He also handed out houses and pensions financed with state
funds, often in ceremonies that glorified his administration,
while warning that the opposition would undo such programs.
The spending spree has weakened Venezuela's finances and may
force a currency devaluation in early 2013, which would likely
spur inflation that has been a top complaint among voters.
Rating agency Fitch voiced concerns on Monday about the
Chavez government's ability to rein in its fiscal deficit while
maintaining economic growth and curbing inflation.