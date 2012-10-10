* Foreign minister takes No. 2 job in government
* Opposition leader says he is over election defeat
* Political forces ready for December governor elections
By Andrew Cawthorne
CARACAS, Oct 10 Venezuela's President Hugo
Chavez named Foreign Minister Nicolas Maduro as his new
vice-president on Wednesday in the first change of cabinet after
Sunday's re-election.
A former bus driver and trade unionist, Maduro replaces
Elias Jaua, who will run for the state governorship of Miranda
against opposition leader and defeated presidential candidate
Henrique Capriles in a December gubernatorial vote.
The affable Maduro, 49, has long been seen as a possible
successor to Chavez, and was frequently at his side in the most
critical moments of the president's year of cancer treatment.
Capriles has been seeking to rally Venezuela's crushed
opposition for the December vote, when opposition parties will
seek to peg back the ruling Socialist Party at local level.
The energetic Miranda state governor said he had put
Sunday's loss to Chavez by 11 percentage points behind him.
"On Sunday I felt really down, I'm one of those people who
can't hide their feelings," said Capriles, who won 44 percent of
the vote compared to 55 percent for Chavez.
"Now I'm back on my feet ... . The tears have dried up
quickly. Today I have even more strength and energy," Capriles
said during a three-hour news conference late on Tuesday.
A business-friendly lawyer and career politician widely seen
as the opposition's best leader of the Chavez era, Capriles, 40,
plans to run for re-election as governor of Miranda.
Having beaten a heavyweight Chavez ally for that post in
2008, Capriles will now take on another senior loyalist, Jaua,
in the highest-profile race of the Dec. 16 elections.
Capriles will formally launch his candidacy on Friday, his
office said in a statement.
Members of the opposition coalition control seven of 23
states, and they hope to increase that number in December. But
Chavez's candidates will gain momentum from his victory,
especially as he won in all but two states.
"We've lost one game. But we're over it and now we
Venezuelans have to think about the next one," added Capriles,
urging the 6.5 million people who voted for him to back
opposition governors.
FRIENDLY CHAVEZ
In the campaign, Chavez never referred to Capriles by name.
He savaged his rival daily as a "pig," "loser," "sycophant,"
"fascist," "nothing" and "candidate of the ultra-right."
Yet the president appeared impressed by Capriles' quick
acknowledgement of defeat and telephoned him on Monday.
"I took the telephone and thought 'gosh, let's see which of
the nicknames he's going to use.' At last he called me by my
surname," Capriles said with a smile.
"I told him 'Mr. President, with all due respect, I hope we
are not going to continue hearing insults and derogatory terms'
... . He told me I had made a great effort, and that I should
get some rest, and that I had pushed him hard."
Having won the most votes against Chavez in the last four
presidential elections and galvanized the once-fractured
opposition, Capriles looks like its obvious head right now. But
there is no guarantee he will retain that status.
Other ambitious opposition leaders of his 40-something
generation, like Zulia Governor Pablo Perez or former Caracas
District Mayor Leopoldo Lopez, may be sizing up their own
chances at a 2018 presidential bid.
An opportunity could come sooner should Chavez's cancer
recur and force him out of office. That would trigger a new
election if it happened in the first four years of his six-year
term. Chavez has ruled Venezuela since 2009.
Capriles, who has avoided mentioning Chavez's recent battles
with two cancerous tumors beyond wishing him good health and a
long life, has dropped plenty of hints that he plans to remain
the opposition's driving force.
"I am going to continue going around Venezuela. There are
lots of places I was unable to visit," he said, referring to the
grueling campaign of hundreds of visits to villages, towns and
cities around the huge South American nation.
"I left my heart on the road, and I'll do it again ... . No
one is unbeatable."
To the relief of Venezuelans, fears of post-vote violence
proved unfounded, thanks largely to an electronic,
fingerprint-linked ballot system praised by both sides.
Capriles said there was no fraud on election day, though he
condemned the government's use of state resources and a
"gigantic dirty war" against him in the run-up to the vote.
"I don't think there's any example in the Americas of an
abuse of resources like here," he said, citing Chavez's nearly
50 hours of speeches and activities that Venezuelan TV networks
were forced to carry live during the campaign.