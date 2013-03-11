* New presidential election set for April 14
* Acting president Maduro hopes to succeed Chavez
* Candidates trade insults
(Adds comments from Maduro)
By Andrew Cawthorne and Marianna Parraga
CARACAS, March 10 Venezuela's opposition leader
vowed on Sunday to fight late Hugo Chavez's preferred successor
for the presidency next month and the pair quickly locked horns
in an angry war of words.
Henrique Capriles, a 40-year-old state governor, will face
election favorite and acting President Nicolas Maduro. The pair
must register their candidacies for the April 14 vote on Monday.
The election will decide whether Chavez's self-styled
socialist and nationalist revolution will live on in the country
with the world's largest proven oil reserves.
"I am going to fight," Capriles said at a news conference.
"Nicolas, I am not going to give you a free pass. You will have
to beat me with votes."
Former Vice President Maduro, 50, a husky one-time bus
driver and union leader turned politician who echoes Chavez's
anti-imperialist rhetoric, is expected to win comfortably,
according to two recent polls.
Maduro pushed for a snap election to cash in on a wave of
empathy triggered by Chavez's death Tuesday at age 58 after a
two-year battle with cancer. He was sworn in as acting president
on Friday to the fury of Capriles.
"You have used the body of the president for political
campaigning," Capriles said of Maduro on Saturday, triggering an
angry rebuke.
Maduro accused Capriles of sowing hate.
"You wretched loser!" Maduro said of Capriles in a televised
speech. "You have shown your true face - that of a fascist."
Capriles, the centrist Miranda state governor who often
wears a baseball cap and tennis shoes, lost to Chavez in
October. But he won 44 percent of the vote - the strongest
showing by the opposition against Chavez.
Capriles has accused the government and Supreme Court of
fraud for letting Maduro campaign without stepping down.
Opposition supporters were trying to raise their spirits
despite the odds.
"There's no reason to think that the opposition is condemned
to defeat," Teodoro Petkoff, an anti-government newspaper
editor, said on his Sunday talk show.
MADURO RAILS AGAINST CAPRILES, IMPERIALISM
Maduro has vowed to carry on where Chavez left off and
ratify his policy platform. He acknowledged he has big shoes to
fill.
"I am not Chavez - speaking strictly in terms of the
intelligence, charisma, historical force, leadership capacity
and spiritual grandeur of our comandante," he told a crowd on
Saturday.
Chavez was immensely popular among Venezuela's poor for
funneling vast oil wealth into social programs and handouts.
The heavy government spending and currency devaluations have
contributed to annual inflation of more than 20 percent, hurting
consumers.
"Maduro's success will depend on if he can fix the economy
and its distortions," said a former high-level official in the
Chavez government who declined to be named. "If he does that, he
could emerge as a strong leader instead of one who is an heir."
Maduro's first official meeting on Saturday was with
officials from China, whom Chavez courted to provide an
alternative to investment that traditionally came from the
United States.
He has adopted his mentor's touch for the theatrical,
accusing imperialists, often a Chavez euphemism for the United
States, of killing the charismatic but divisive leader by
infecting him with cancer.
Emotional tributes were paid at a religious service at the
military academy housing Chavez's casket on Sunday. Several
million people have visited his coffin so far and his remains
will be moved on Friday to a museum where a tomb is being built
to show his embalmed corpse.
He may be moved later to another site next to the remains of
his hero: 19th century liberator Simon Bolivar.
Chavez scared investors with nationalizations and railed
against the wealthy. In heavily polarized Venezuela some
well-to-do citizens toasted his death with champagne.
If elected, Capriles says he would copy Brazil's "modern
left" model of economic and social policies.
Given the state resources at Maduro's disposal and the
limited time for campaigning, Capriles faces an uphill battle.
"If the opposition runs, they'll lose. If they don't run,
they lose even more!" tweeted Andres Izarra, who served as
information minister under Chavez.
The opposition rank-and-file is heavily demoralized after
losing last year's presidential race and getting hammered in
gubernatorial elections in December, stoking internal party
divisions.
"There's no doubt that it's an uphill race for Capriles,"
local political analyst Luis Vicente Leon said. "The trouble is
that given the race is so close to Chavez's death, emotions get
inflamed and the candidate probably continues to be Chavez
rather than Maduro."
(With reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez, Simon Gardner, Terry
Wade, Pablo Garibian, Deisy Buitrago, Mario Naranjo and Enrique
Andres Pretel; Editing by Stacey Joyce and Cynthia Osterman)