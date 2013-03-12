* Maduro centers election campaign on Chavez
By Andrew Cawthorne
CARACAS, March 12 Venezuela will set up a formal
inquiry into suspicions that the late President Hugo Chavez's
cancer was the result of poisoning by his enemies abroad, the
government said.
The accusation has been derided by critics of the
government, who view it as a typical Chavez-style conspiracy
theory intended to feed fears of "imperialist" threats to
Venezuela's socialist system and distract people from daily
problems.
Still, acting President Nicolas Maduro vowed to push through
a serious investigation into the claim, which was first raised
by Chavez himself after he was diagnosed with the disease in
2011.
"We will seek the truth," Maduro told regional TV network
Telesur late on Monday. "We have the intuition that our
commander Chavez was poisoned by dark forces that wanted him out
of the way."
Foreign scientists will be invited to join a government
commission, the OPEC nation's acting leader said.
Maduro, 50, is Chavez's handpicked successor and is running
as the government's candidate in a snap presidential election on
April 14 that was triggered by his boss's death last week.
He is trying to keep voters' attention firmly focused on
Chavez to benefit from the outpouring of grief among his
millions of supporters. The opposition is centering its campaign
on portraying Maduro, a former bus driver, as an incompetent
who, they say, is morbidly exploiting Chavez's demise.
MOURNING
Running for the opposition's Democratic Unity coalition is a
business-friendly state governor, Henrique Capriles, 40, who
lost to Chavez in a presidential vote last year.
Tuesday was the last day of official mourning for Chavez,
although ceremonies appear set to continue. His embalmed body
was to be taken in procession to a military museum on Friday.
Millions have filed past Chavez's coffin to pay homage to a
man who was adored by many of the poor for his humble roots and
welfare policies, but was also hated by many people for his
authoritarian style and bullying of opponents.
Though Maduro has spoken about combating crime and extending
development programs in the slums, he has mostly used his
frequent appearances on state TV to talk about Chavez.
The 58-year-old president was diagnosed with cancer in his
pelvic region in June 2011 and underwent four surgeries before
dying of what sources said was metastasis in the lungs.
Maduro said it was too early to specifically point a finger
over Chavez's cancer, but noted that the United States had
laboratories with experience in producing diseases.
"He had a cancer that broke all norms," Maduro told Telesur.
"Everything seems to indicate that they affected his health
using the most advanced techniques ... He had that intuition
from the beginning."
Maduro has compared his suspicions over Chavez's death with
allegations that Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat died in 2004
from poisoning by Israeli agents.
The case echoes Chavez's long campaign to convince the world
that his idol and Venezuela's independence hero Simon Bolivar
died of poisoning by his enemies in Colombia in 1830.
OPPOSITION'S UPHILL FIGHT
Though keeping a low profile out of respect for Chavez's
supporters, opponents are furious at what they see as the use of
his death by government officials to bolster their chances of
staying in power.
Launching his candidacy on Monday, Maduro's speech began
with a recording of Chavez singing the national anthem. Hearing
his booming voice again, many supporters wept.
As well as the wave of sympathy over Chavez, the opposition
faces a well-financed state apparatus, institutions packed with
government supporters, and problems within its own
rank-and-file, still demoralized over October's presidential
election defeat and a mauling at gubernatorial polls in
December.
Capriles, an energetic lawyer and career politician, has
tried to kick-start his campaign with accusations that Maduro
and other senior officials lied about the details of Chavez's
illness, hiding the gravity of his condition from Venezuelans.
That has brought him a torrent of abuse in return, with the
words "Nazi" and "fascist" being used by senior government
officials - despite Capriles' Jewish roots.
At stake in the election is not only the future of Chavez's
leftist "revolution," but the continuation of Venezuelan oil
subsidies and other aid crucial to the economies of left-wing
allies around Latin America, from Cuba to Bolivia.
Venezuela boasts the world's largest oil reserves.
Polls from before Chavez's death gave Maduro a lead over
Capriles of more than 10 percentage points.
Though there are hopes for a post-Chavez rapprochement
between Venezuela and the United States, a diplomatic spat
worsened on Monday when Washington expelled two Venezuelan
diplomats in a tit-for-tat retaliation.
