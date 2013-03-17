* Says Pentagon, CIA plan to assassinate Capriles
* April 14 election to decide who succeeds Chavez
* Washington "categorically rejects" allegation
(Adds details on Capriles, background)
By Daniel Wallis
CARACAS, March 17 Venezuela's acting president
urged U.S. President Barack Obama to stop what he called a plot
by the Pentagon and the Central Intelligence Agency to kill his
opposition rival and trigger a coup ahead of an April 14
election.
Nicolas Maduro said the plan was to blame the murder on the
OPEC nation's government and to "fill Venezuelans with hate" as
they prepare to vote following the death of socialist leader
Hugo Chavez.
Maduro first mentioned a plot against his rival, Henrique
Capriles, last week. He blamed it on former Bush administration
officials Roger Noriega and Otto Reich. Both rejected the claim
as untrue, outrageous and defamatory.
"I call on President Obama - Roger Noriega, Otto Reich,
officials at the Pentagon and at the CIA are behind a plan to
assassinate the right-wing presidential candidate to create
chaos," Maduro said in a TV interview broadcast on Sunday.
The United States denied the charge. "We categorically
reject allegations of U.S. government involvement in any plot to
harm anyone in Venezuela," a State Department spokesman said.
Maduro, a 50-year-old former bus driver and union leader
who is Chavez's preferred successor as president, said the aim
of the plan was to set off a coup and that his information came
from "a very good source."
The acting president hopes to win next month's vote partly
by riding a wave of grief from supporters over the death of the
charismatic but divisive Chavez, who died on March 5 aged 58
after a two-year battle with cancer.
During his 14 years in power, the former soldier often
denounced U.S. plots against him and his "revolution." Critics
dismissed those claims as a smokescreen to keep voters focused
on a sense of "imperialist" threat.
Capriles, who kicked off the opposition's bid to drum up
support with big rallies in the provinces over the weekend, said
Maduro would be to blame if anything happened to him.
The election campaign has had a particularly acrimonious
start, with both sides accusing each other of dirty tricks and
both candidates landing very personalized blows.
Capriles, a 40-year-old centrist state governor who cites
Brazil as his economic model for Venezuela, accuses Maduro of
being a poor imitation of Chavez and of using his boss's death
as a mawkish campaign tool.
"Nicolas, I know you're watching me ... Listen, I'm going to
destroy you with votes. Here are the people!" he told a crowd in
the western city of Merida. "You don't have any people, kid,
because they were followers of the president."
UPHILL BATTLE
Capriles wants to focus on grassroots issues such a high
crime rates, inflation and problems with public services and has
called for a fair campaign with no abuses of power.
That, many analysts say, looks unlikely given the superior
financial resources of Maduro's camp and the dominance of state
institutions by his supporters.
Fighting back against that impression, however, the
government says Capriles is a well-funded puppet of both a venal
local elite and greedy "imperialists" in the United States.
"Will Capriles accept the explicit backing of Washington?"
Venezuela's information minister asked on Twitter.
The opposition candidate has conceded he faces an uphill
battle, given the emotion around Chavez's death and the boost
that his personal blessing gave Maduro. Two recent opinion polls
gave the acting president a lead of more than 10 percentage
points. Both were conducted before Chavez's death.
Maduro has sought to emulate the common touch that helped
Chavez forge an emotional bond with many voters, but has
struggled - beyond copying Chavez's bombastic rhetoric against
foes at home and abroad.
In the interview, recorded at the military museum where
Chavez's body was carried in a funeral procession on Friday
after 10 days of mourning, Maduro said he had cried more when
Chavez died than when his own parents passed away.
As the interview ended, he shed a few more tears.
Also on Sunday, in another move that was reminiscent of the
late president, he sent his first messages from his new official
Twitter account, @NicolasMaduro.
"Here I am fulfilling the call of the Supreme Commander,
assuming his commitment, which we will all complete together.
Together we are all Chavez!"
The late leader's @chavezcandanga Twitter account drew more
than 4 million followers before his death - making it the second
most-followed presidential account after Obama's.
In the latest of many tributes to Chavez, state TV played
highlights on Sunday of his quirky, hours-long "Alo Presidente"
("Hello President") show, in which he used to meet voters, tell
anecdotes, croon folk songs and bait his critics.
Maduro has said that if he wins the election he will revive
the format, under the name "Bolivarian Dialogue."
At stake in the election is not only the future of Chavez's
leftist revolution but also the continuation of Venezuelan oil
subsidies and other aid crucial to the economies of leftist
allies around Latin America, from Cuba to Bolivia.
Venezuela boasts the world's largest oil reserves.
