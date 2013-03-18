* Maduro leads by 14 percentage points over Capriles -poll
* Opposition attacks Maduro, but not deceased Chavez
(Recasts with poll)
By Brian Ellsworth
CARACAS, March 18 Venezuela's acting president,
Nicolas Maduro, has a commanding 14-percentage point lead over
opposition candidate Henrique Capriles ahead of next month's
election, according to the first major poll published since the
death of Hugo Chavez.
Maduro would win 49.2 percent of the April 14 vote compared
with 34.8 percent for Capriles, according to the survey by
pollster Datanalisis that was cited on Monday in a research note
by Barclays Bank.
It followed other polls showing a solid lead for the
50-year-old former bus driver who has vowed to continue Chavez's
state-centered economic policies built on heavy regulations of
business and generous social welfare programs.
"Considering the short campaign period, the sympathy effect
in the wake of Chavez's death, restrictions on the media, and
the demobilization of the opposition after two defeats last
year, Maduro remains the favorite," Barclays said.
Capriles, the 40-year-old governor of Miranda state, lost to
Chavez in the presidential election last October, and allied
candidates swept 20 of the 23 governorships in state elections
in December.
Chavez's death two weeks ago convulsed the country and
triggered a new election in the South American OPEC nation.
The vote marks the first test of the "Chavismo" movement's
ability to maintain the late leader's radical socialism after
his death, and it will be crucial for regional allies that
depend on Caracas for financing and cheap fuel.
The emotional outpouring of affection for Chavez following
his March 5 death, along with ample use of government television
broadcasts, has helped give Maduro a leg up in the race.
CAPRILES LASHES CUBA TIES
Millions of bereaved supporters have lined up before
Chavez's remains to pay respects to a leader who was loved by
many of the country's poor but reviled by adversaries who called
him a fledgling dictator.
The youthful Capriles faces a delicate balancing act to
highlight the flaws of Chavez's governance without appearing to
be attacking him or seeking to tarnish his legacy.
He has exchanged furious barbs with Maduro since launching
his candidacy and renewed his criticisms from last year's
campaign over day-to-day problems such as unchecked crime,
product shortages and high cost of living.
At a campaign rally on Monday, Capriles vowed to end
shipments of subsidized oil to communist-run Cuba, slamming
Maduro as a puppet of Havana.
"The giveaways to other countries are going to end. Not
another drop of oil will go toward financing the government of
the Castros," Capriles said, referring to Cuba's present and
past leaders, Raul and Fidel Castro.
"Nicolas is the candidate of Raul Castro; I'm the candidate
of the Venezuelan people," Capriles said during a speech to
university students in the oil-rich state of Zulia.
A victory for Capriles would likely give global oil
companies greater access to the world's largest crude reserves
and offer investors more market-friendly policies after years of
state-centered economics.
He said halting cheap oil sales to Cuba would free up
resources to boost public employee salaries by 40 percent to
make up for inflation that is one of the region's highest.
"Every day it's harder to find food, and every day food is
more expensive," Capriles added. "This model is not viable."
Ties to Cuba are likely to remain a central part of the
campaign. Capriles for months accused authorities of
compromising the country's sovereignty by letting Chavez govern
for two months from a Havana hospital.
Venezuela provides close to 100,000 barrels per day of oil
to Cuba in exchange for a host of services including doctors
that staff free health clinics in slums and rural areas.
'HATEFUL MINORITY'
Supporters say it has helped expand access to healthcare,
while critics call it a mere subsidy to the Castro government.
Maduro's frequent visits to the island during Chavez's
two-month convalescence there led opposition leaders to joke
that he had picked up a Cuban accent.
In a televised campaign meeting, Maduro lashed out at
Capriles, accusing him of failing to control violent crime in
Miranda.
Maduro said he planned to stage campaign rallies from the
Andean highlands to the sweltering plains where Chavez grew up.
"Three weeks before the election we can say that the people
have the triumph in their hands, but we have to guarantee that
triumph by working hard," Maduro said, describing himself and
top party leaders as "apostles" of Chavez.
"The battle here is between the people of Chavez, the
patriotic people, and the hateful minority, the oligarchy that
looted this country."
(Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Paul Simao)