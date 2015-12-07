(Repeats story to add link to graphic)
By Girish Gupta and Alexandra Ulmer
CARACAS Dec 7 Venezuela's opposition trounced
the ruling Socialists on Sunday to win the legislature for the
first time in 16 years and gain a long-sought platform to
challenge President Nicolas Maduro's rule of the OPEC nation.
The opposition Democratic Unity coalition won 99 seats to
the Socialists' 46 in the 167-national National Assembly, the
election board said, with some districts still to be counted.
Fireworks were set off in celebration in pro-opposition
districts of Caracas when the results were announced, while
government supporters dismantled planned victory parties.
Maduro, 53, quickly acknowledged the defeat, the worst for
the ruling "Chavismo" movement since its founder Hugo Chavez
took power in 1999.
"We are here, with morals and ethics, to recognize these
adverse results," Maduro said in a speech to the nation,
although he blamed his defeat on a campaign by business leaders
and other opponents to sabotage the economy.
"The economic war has triumphed today," Maduro said.
His quick acceptance of the results eased tensions in the
volatile nation where the last presidential election in 2013,
narrowly won by Maduro, was bitterly disputed and
anti-government protests last year led to 43 deaths.
Opposition leaders, who have lost over-and-over since
Chavez's first election victory 17 years ago, were jubilant,
even though their victory was mainly thanks to public disgust at
Venezuela's deep economic recession.
"We're going through the worst crisis in our history,"
coalition head Jesus Torrealba said. "Venezuela wanted a change
and that change came ... a new majority expressed itself and
sent a clear and resounding message."
Opposition sources predicted that once counting was
finalised, they would win as many as 113 seats. That would give
them a crucial two-thirds majority needed to shake up
institutions such as the courts or election board.
The result could also embolden government foes to seek a
recall election against Maduro in 2016 if they garner the nearly
4 million signatures needed to trigger the referendum.
The government's defeat was another blow to Latin America's
left following last month's swing to the center-right in
Argentina's presidential election.
ECONOMIC PAIN
The Democratic Unity coalition capitalized on discontent
among Venezuela's 29 million people with the world's highest
inflation and product shortages.
Critics say failed nationalizations, rigid currency
controls, and hostility towards the private sector spurred the
economic crisis and that it was then exacerbated by a global
slump in oil prices. Venezuela depends on crude for 96 percent
of its export revenue.
Many Venezuelans blame the economic chaos on Maduro, who
lacks the charisma and political skills of Chavez, his mentor
and Venezuela's leader for 14 years before his death from cancer
in 2013.
"I used to be a proud Chavista," said Rodrigo Duran, a
28-year-old security guard who switched allegiance in his vote
on Sunday. "But how can I carry on when my salary doesn't allow
me to feed my children? They deceived us."
Venezuela's opposition will now have the chance to break the
ruling party's control over the budget and seek amnesty for
dozens of jailed activists, including hardline leader Leopoldo
Lopez.
"I'm so happy," said his beaming wife, Lilian Tintori, who
has become a prominent campaigner for the opposition.
With inflation believed to be in triple digits, vast lines
outside supermarkets owing to shortages of basic goods and an 80
per cent collapse of the currency on the black market, it was
the economy that turned Venezuelans away from the government.
Underlining the depth of feeling, videos circulating online
seemed to show five prominent socialist politicians - including
Chavez's brother Adan - being booed at voting centers on Sunday,
with crowds yelling "the government will fall!" or "thief!".
"I voted because we want a change in this country. We're
bored of so many queues, food shortages, a minimum wage that
doesn't get us anywhere," said Cristobal Jesus Medina Chacon, a
27-year-old engineer who arrived at his voting station in the
western city of San Cristobal at 4 a.m.
South America's bloc of left-wing governments, dominant for
over a decade, has lost some of its clout this year.
Center-right opposition candidate Mauricio Macri won
Argentina's presidential election last month, ending 12 years of
left-wing rule, and Brazil's leftist President Dilma Rousseff is
battling impeachment for alleged corruption.
Glum government supporters followed Maduro's lead in
accepting the results in Venezuela on Sunday.
"That's democracy," said Gloria Torres, 54, an administrator
who organized prayer vigils for Chavez when he was dying. "We're
Chavistas and the fight continues."
