(Adds Cabello on supreme court judges)
By Girish Gupta and Alexandra Ulmer
CARACAS Dec 8 Venezuelan President Nicolas
Maduro announced an imminent cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday after
his ruling Socialist Party was crushed in legislative elections,
but he vowed to veto opposition plans for an amnesty law for
jailed politicians.
Current National Assembly head Diosdado Cabello added that
the government would appoint 12 new supreme court judges, among
other "tasks," before Dec 31.
The new legislature, two-thirds of which will be made up of
opposition politicians, is set to begin work in January.
Venezuela's government was stunned by Sunday's elections,
winning just 55 seats against the opposition's 112 and losing
control of the National Assembly for the first time since former
President Hugo Chavez took office in 1999.
One of the opposition's main aims in the new legislature is
to secure the release of jailed politicians, most notably
Leopoldo Lopez who was imprisoned for leading anti-government
protests in 2014 that triggered violence leading to more than 40
deaths.
Maduro, though, was defiant during a three-hour television
appearance on Tuesday night.
"I will not accept any amnesty law, because they violated
human rights," Maduro said. "They can send me a thousand laws
but the murderers have to be prosecuted and have to pay."
Venezuela's opposition urged Maduro earlier on Tuesday to
stop making excuses for his candidates' defeat and instead
urgently tackle food shortages and free the jailed politicians.
The worst economic crisis in the OPEC country's recent
history has Venezuelan staples including flour, milk, meat and
beans running scarce. Shortages are particularly bad for the
poor and beyond the capital, Caracas, with shoppers lining up
for hours hoping a delivery truck will arrive.
"We urge the government to stop crying and start working,"
Democratic Unity coalition leader Jesus Torrealba told a news
conference under a sign reading: "Thank you Venezuela, we won!"
The government boosted imports in the run-up to the
election, but overall shipments have tumbled this year because
of a recession and low oil prices, with many economists warning
the scarcity may worsen over Christmas.
"We're just a few weeks away from a very serious problem in
terms of food," Torrealba said.
Anger over shortages propelled the opposition to a
long-elusive victory in Sunday's vote for a new National
Assembly.
The coalition even swept traditional bastions of "Chavismo,"
the movement named after former President Hugo Chavez, including
the Caracas slums and Chavez's home state of Barinas.
New legislators plan to launch investigations into
corruption and pressure the government into publishing economic
data such as inflation, which have not been divulged in a year.
Despite an overwhelming mandate for change, there is little
the new opposition-controlled legislature will be able to do
about unwieldy currency and price controls, which are a major
factor in the economic problems.
'CLEAR SIGNAL FOR MADURO'
The opposition has clinched 112 seats in the National
Assembly to the Socialists' 55, the National Electoral Council's
website confirmed on Tuesday night. (goo.gl/zTTHoc)
That supermajority of two-thirds gives the opposition a
strong platform to challenge the broadly unpopular Maduro.
Sunday's defeat has not prompted a mea culpa from the
government or promises of substantial reform, although Maduro is
facing heat from dissenting factions within his own coalition,
once united in devotion to Chavez.
"The bad guys won," Maduro said on Tuesday night.
A senior government representative who asked not to be named
acknowledged the election result was a clear signal for Maduro,
adding there needed to be profound discussion and change within
the government or it will face very serious trouble.
Maduro has said the Socialist Party will hold an
"extraordinary congress" and established commissions to
"evaluate the situation and emerge with concrete proposals,"
suggesting some soul-searching is in store.
During his Tuesday night program, Maduro announced an
imminent Cabinet reshuffle, although he gave no details.
He and his top officials continue to blame an "economic war"
for confusing Venezuelans, describe the opposition as a
"counter-revolutionary" force, and warn disenchanted former
supporters they will regret their vote.
Maduro has said the opposition is a U.S.-backed elite who
would snatch government-provided houses and subsidized food from
the poor.
State television, which largely blocks out opposition
rallies and news conferences, has since Sunday minimized
coverage of the election, instead broadcasting Chavez speeches,
sports and features on the government's social projects.
"This government does not understand that it lost, nor the
magnitude of what is at stake," opposition activist Maria Corina
Machado said.
(Additional reporting by Marianna Parraga, Deisy Buitrago and
Corina Pons; Editing by Peter Cooney and Richard Pullin)