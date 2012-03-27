* Socialist leader's welfare policies popular
* Opposition rival Capriles gearing up campaign
(Adds Chavez, analyst)
By Marianna Parraga and Andrew Cawthorne
CARACAS, March 27 President Hugo Chavez has a
solid 13-percentage point lead over opposition candidate
Henrique Capriles in a new survey ahead of October's election -
but many Venezuelans remain undecided.
The opinion poll by respected local firm Datanalisis found
that 44 percent of voters favor Chavez compared to 31 percent
for Democratic Unity coalition candidate Capriles, according to
people who saw a private presentation.
No further details were available for the poll, which was to
be formally published later in the week.
Chavez, 57, who is undergoing radiation therapy in Cuba
after cancer surgery, remains popular into his 14th year in
power due to his strong personal connection with the poor and
heavy, oil-financed spending on welfare policies.
"The bourgeois are desperate," Chavez said in a speech from
Cuba, promising a convincing win in the Oct. 7 vote against a
foe he derides as the epitome of Venezuela's wealthy elite.
"The only place they are going to govern is Pluto!"
Surveys consistently show, however, that up to a third of
Venezuelans are undecided, indicating there will be a fierce
battle between the Chavez and Capriles camps to win them over.
State governor Capriles, 39, is widely seen as the best hope
the opposition has had of unseating Chavez after years of
failures via the ballot box and street protests. He is embarking
on a nationwide, "house-by-house" tour intended to give him
national recognition and improve his poll standing.
CHAVEZ'S CONDITION
The major wild card is Chavez's health.
He says his recovery is going quite well. Yet rumors persist
among opposition journalists and diplomats citing medical
sources, that his life is in jeopardy.
At the very least, it seems Chavez will be unable to run his
usual all-energy, on-the-street campaign, whereas Capriles is
projecting an image of youth and zest.
"The speed of Chavez' recovery from radiotherapy treatment
will be key to determine how well he can manage his political
campaign," said Diego Moya-Ocampos, a Venezuela analyst for IHS
Global-Insight.
"Capriles has continued to capitalize on Venezuela's growing
social and economic problems, together with issues of governance
related to Chavez' refusal to delegate powers to his vice
president during his treatment."
However, only one recent poll, by local firm Consultores 21,
has put Capriles anywhere near Chavez, by placing him just 1
percentage point behind. Three surveys earlier in March found
Chavez's support at between 52 percent and 57 percent, versus 22
percent and 34 percent for Capriles.
"The government has had since August last year a
well-articulated strategy of public spending," said Asdrubal
Oliveros, of local Ecoanalitica think tank, referring to the
billions Chavez has poured into home-building, benefits for the
poor and elderly, and other social projects.
"The opposition needs to get the details of its message
across better if they are going to persuade a high percentage of
the undecideds."
Capriles, a center-left politician campaigning on a platform
of ending confrontation and solving grassroots problems, wants
to bring Brazilian-style progress to Venezuela, with free-market
economics alongside strong social welfare programs.
Chavez, known for his radical populism, nationalizations and
fierce anti-U.S. rhetoric, has called him a "pig."
LINKUP FROM CUBA
Underlining the polarized nature of Venezuelan politics and
the tense atmosphere this year, neither man refers to the other
by name. Chavez calls Capriles "the candidate of the right" or
"the loser candidate" while the governor calls the president
"the candidate of the Socialist Party."
From Cuba, where he is receiving radiotherapy for five days
prior to a planned return on the weekend, Chavez joined a live
link with a ceremony in Venezuela for beneficiaries of state
welfare projects. "The treatment's going well," he said, to
cheers from supporters at home.
There had been speculation Chavez may seek an audience with
Pope Benedict during his visit to the island, b ut he said he did
not want to "interfere" with the pontiff's agenda.
The Venezuelan leader prefers treatment in Cuba because he
is guaranteed discretion on the tightly controlled island and
can lean on the counsel of his friend and mentor Fidel Castro.
In contrast with other high-profile figures around the
region who have suffered cancer, Chavez has not allowed doctors
or others give much official information on his own condition.
Beyond vague descriptions of the removal of two tumors in
his pelvic area, details have been scant, leading to a frenzied
rumor-mill and criticisms of excessive secrecy.
Chavez's health problems have played into markets and raised
expectations of a change of government.
Venezuela's U.S. dollar-denominated debt, traded on
international markets, has risen nearly 20 percent year to date,
according to the JPMorgan EMBI Global index, second only to
Ivory Coast's 27.6 percent rise in 2012.
So the recent clutch of opinion polls had been
"disappointing for the 'regime change' camp", said Boris Segura,
of Nomura Bank. He noted, however, that "six months is a long
time in politics, and more particularly so when one of the
contenders is not totally healthy."
