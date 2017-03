CARACAS, April 21 President Nicolas Maduro replaced Venezuelan Finance Minister Jorge Giordani on Sunday, appointing central bank boss Nelson Merentes in his place two days after being sworn-in as the late Hugo Chavez's successor.

Giordani, a leftist academic who was nicknamed 'the Monk' during his years as a university professor, had held the position since 2008. He was seen as one of the architects of the country's complicated system of price and currency controls.