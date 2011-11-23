* A new government would keep existing laws, stay in OPEC
* Opposition alliance would focus on raising output
* No backlash against companies that worked with Chavez
By Marianna Parraga
CARACAS, Nov 23 Venezuela's opposition coalition
plans to keep most of Hugo Chavez's oil policies in the short
term if the socialist president loses his reelection bid in
2012, according to their economic advisors.
A loss for Chavez, who faces his toughest election yet as he
recovers from cancer, could open new opportunities for oil
companies seeking access to vast heavy crude reserves and help
boost the OPEC nation's flagging oil production.
Advisors to the Democratic Unity coalition told Reuters that
although there would be long-term major changes, they will at
first maintain state-focused oil laws created by Chavez, respect
investment deals signed under his government, and keep
Venezuela's membership in the global producer group.
"It would be a transition much like that of Chile, meaning
we could make changes based on the existing rules," rather than
upending the existing model, said Pedro Benitez, an economist
advising the opposition. He was referring to Chile's 1990
transition from dictatorship to democracy.
The coalition is preparing an outline of its oil policies as
part of preparations for its fight to unseat Chavez in the Oct.
7, 2012 presidential vote. [ID:nCHAVEZ].
The advisors said they would avoid a backlash against
politically allied oil companies from countries like Russia and
China that have signed numerous pacts with the Chavez
government.
That pragmatic approach would help the opposition present a
relatively moderate stance in the October vote after a decade of
radical confrontation with Chavez that ultimately helped the
former leader rally his support base.
It would also limit fallout from a transition to a new
government a decade after Chavez took control of PDVSA and
turned it into the financier of his anti-poverty crusade.
Under his leadership, PDVSA has taken charge of social
projects ranging from housing construction to food distribution
but has struggled to increase output even though the country has
what are now considered the world's largest oil reserves.
Chavez has hit the campaign trail and declared himself
cancer-free after diagnosis in June of an undisclosed type of
cancer, though most doctors say it is far too soon to know if he
has in fact overcome the illness.
He also faces growing complaints from his support base among
the poor over high crime, unemployment and lack of affordable
housing.
Venezuela's opposition in February holds a primary vote to
determine which of five presidential hopefuls will face Chavez.
The candidates have so far avoided giving specific details on
what changes they would make to the country's heavily
government-controlled economy.
The front-runners are state governors Henrique Capriles
Radonski and Pablo Perez. [ID:nS1E78J1JB]
REVIEW AGREEMENTS
Despite ample interest from oil majors ranging from Chevron
(CVX.N) to Eni (ENI.MI), the slow pace of negotiation with the
Chavez government, PDVSA's lack of financial resources and huge
required infrastructure investments have made it difficult to
get projects off the ground.
The opposition would seek to boost oil output, which even
according to government statistics has been flat for close to
five years, by boosting production in the vast Orinoco heavy oil
belt and mature fields.
The group will also review bilateral agreements between
Venezuela and allied countries that provide oil on advantageous
conditions, with particular focus on the 100,000 barrel-per-day
supply deal with communist-run Cuba.
"A country like Venezuela simply cannot maintain that kind
of agreement, it's absurd," said Benitez.
Limiting outlays from those agreements, which include the
PetroCaribe accords that provide oil and fuel to close to a
dozen Caribbean nations, would boost available resources for
investments in schools roads, and hospitals, he said.
The proposals also call for an eventual increase in the
price of Venezuela's gasoline, which ranks as the world's
cheapest at $0.02 per liter.
"Some unpopular measures were included, but all of those
measures will be gradual and protect the most vulnerable," said
Ronald Balza, another economist advising the opposition.
"The next government will have to work within certain
limitations, it can't make radical changes immediately."
Chavez has built up a strong base of support among the
country's poor through heavy spending on social projects.
But supporters have increasingly complained of high crime,
decline of basic services such as electricity, and deterioration
of social programs including the flagship health program linked
to the oil supply deal with Cuba.
(Writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Alden Bentley)