CARACAS Nov 24 Venezuela's opposition will
prioritize laws to free jailed activists and reform the
crisis-hit economy if it wins Dec. 6 elections to take control
of the legislature away from the ruling socialists for the first
time in 16 years.
But there would be no "witch hunt" against foes or any rush
towards a recall referendum to try to oust President Nicolas
Maduro, Democratic Unity coalition head Jesus Torrealba told
Reuters.
"If we take control of the National Assembly simply to say
'We are going to recall so-and-so,' then it would be perceived
by the country as a tit-for-tat measure and that could split the
electorate who are behind us in their majority now," Torrealba
said at his spartan headquarters, shared with an opposition
newspaper.
After losing multiple elections since 1998 to Venezuela's
socialist "Chavismo" movement, named for founder and former
President Hugo Chavez, polls show the opposition with its best
chance to win the legislature.
Victory could enable it to chip away at Maduro's power by
holding ministers to account, approving or rejecting budgets,
and influencing appointments to judicial and electoral
authorities
The economic crisis has battered Maduro's approval ratings,
although he retains a hard core of support from Venezuelans
still devoted to the memory of Chavez and scared the opposition
will dismantle state welfare projects.
Electoral district geography and superior campaign resources
also favor the government, meaning the outcome may be tighter
than confident opposition strategists think.
Torrealba said the opposition's priority in the 167-seat
legislature would be an Amnesty and Reconciliation Law to end
the jailing and alleged persecution of opposition leaders and
other indigenous, union or environmental activists who have
fallen out with the government.
"We have to unite the country. It has been torn apart,
bitterly divided for 16 years by demagogic and cruel discourse,"
said the 57-year-old former community TV show host, activist and
teacher who was a Communist Party member in his youth.
The United States, the United Nations, the European Union
and others have increasingly pressured Maduro over jailed
opposition leaders, particularly hardliner Leopoldo Lopez who
was convicted of fomenting 2014 protests that led to 43 deaths.
ECONOMIC CRISIS
Recession and other economic woes from the world's highest
inflation rate to shortages of many basic goods are the main
factors weighing on Venezuelans ahead of the Dec. 6 vote.
Economists see no easy fix to problems rooted in heavy
dependence on oil and rigid currency and price controls.
Torrealba said an opposition-led National Assembly would
seek to alleviate the crisis by stimulating production,
reversing nationalizations, increasing the central bank's
autonomy and improving salaries and pensions.
"They've subjected the Venezuelan people to the same
sacrifices as a structural adjustment program - but without any
of its benefits," Torrealba said.
"Nowhere in the world is an oil producer, an OPEC member in
a situation like us ... The depth of the crisis is difficult to
exaggerate."
Maduro, 53, has mocked Torrealba in public as looking like
an "evil Shrek", and the government accuses his coalition of
being closet coup-plotters who want to put Venezuela's oil
wealth back in the hands of a U.S.-backed business elite.
The government is predicting victory on Dec. 6 but says it
would accept defeat should that happen. It does, however, have
some potential ways to minimize the impact, such as bypassing
parliament via presidential decrees and using the Supreme Court
to derogate measures.
Torrealba said another priority in the legislature would be
to ensure greater scrutiny of the government with investigations
where necessary and regular questioning of ministers over their
department's spending and actions.
"If what they say does not satisfy us, and we have the
necessary majority, we could pass a censure motion and dismiss
them," he added.
Torrealba said the opposition could push for a recall
referendum - allowed in 2016 half-way through Maduro's term if
enough voters back it - if the government tries to block its
legislative initiatives.
"If instead of facilitating solutions, they try to block,
sabotage and boycott them, then we will have no option but to
activate mechanisms that the constitution foresees," he said,
noting that constitutional reforms were also a possibility.
