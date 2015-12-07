CARACAS Dec 7 In a side room of an affluent
Caracas hotel, the wife of jailed opposition leader Leopoldo
Lopez locked hands with the spouses of other detained
politicians on Sunday night as they waited for the results of
Venezuela's legislative elections.
When it became clear the opposition had claimed a crushing
victory, fireworks and screams erupted around them.
Defeated at the polls time and again during 17 years of
"Chavismo," the leftist movement founded by late leader Hugo
Chavez, the opposition now hopes the days of Socialist rule are
numbered.
"Finally we've glimpsed the light," beamed student Yelimar
Bayona, 22, as gleeful supporters hugged in the heavily-guarded
hotel. "Now we can achieve anything."
Opposition lawmakers will quickly push to free jailed
opponents of the government and limit the power and policies of
socialist President Nicolas Maduro, but to go much further they
will need to keep locking arms to avoid the in-fighting that for
long weakened them.
"Now is when we need to be united," Democratic Unity
coalition head Jesus Torrealba said after his bloc's win.
Dogged by a reputation for elitism and coup-mongering after
the brief 2002 overthrow of Chavez, foes of "Chavismo" have long
struggled to connect with ordinary voters.
The movement has also split between radicals who launched
street protests last year to demand Maduro's removal and
moderates who say the demonstrations were poorly-planned and
hurt the broader opposition movement by triggering violent
clashes that killed dozens.
A disparate coalition of more than two dozen parties, held
together by a burning desire to unseat "Chavismo," the
opposition also has no clear leader.
Hardliners pine for the release of Lopez, a U.S.-educated
activist who led last year's street movement. His wife Lilian
Tintori, an ex-kite surfing champion, is the face of a
well-oiled global campaign for his release.
Some in the more moderate factions, meanwhile, support
former presidential candidate Henrique Capri les, who chose not
to take to the streets despite claiming fraud in the 2013
election that he narrowly lost to Maduro.
Coalition leader Torrealba has the thankless task of
containing the many egos and political agendas, but discord
could emerge as anxious politicians finally get their
long-coveted political platform and feel the heat from
constituents.
Having punished the government over economic problems, voter
hopes for change are high, especially as the opposition looks
likely to have a big majority and can take aim at a government
it says is incompetent and dictatorial.
With results not yet in from 22 legislative elections,
Democratic Unity won 99 seats to the Socialists' 46, meaning it
will almost certainly win a three-fifths majority and possibly
two-thirds: both significant hurdles in terms of the power it
can exercise.
Even so, without executive powers, the opposition cannot
overhaul the OPEC country's reeling economy - Venezuelans' No. 1
concern and the main reason voters overwhelmingly turned against
Maduro's candidates.
That vote of anger decided the election on Sunday rather
than an overwhelming endorsement of the opposition, which had
not drawn up clear policy proposals to rebuild the shaken
economy.
"Chavismo," long united under the larger-than-life and
domineering Chavez, frequently pokes fun at the opposition's
inner fissures.
"There's not one opposition in Venezuela, there are many,"
Socialist Party heavyweight Elias Jaua said recently.
'DISPARATE BUNCH'
Maduro quickly accepted defeat early on Monday, diffusing
tensions in the polarized country, though he snubbed the
opposition's own merits in beating his Socialist Party and
allies.
"A counter-revolution has temporarily triumphed," a
solemn-faced Maduro said in a televised broadcast, flanked by
the Venezuelan flag and several Socialist candidates.
He claimed businesses and opponents had deliberately wrecked
the economy by creating product shortages and pushing up prices.
As Chavez did before him, Maduro may now try to sidestep the
National Assembly to prevent the opposition wielding its
new-found power.
The coalition has said it wants to prioritize laws to free
jailed activists and alleviate the economic crisis by
stimulating production, reversing nationalizations, increasing
the central bank's autonomy and improving salaries and pensions.
Yet economists see no quick fix for problems rooted in
rigid currency and price controls and the country's dependence
on oil.
Measures to boost Venezuela's ailing state coffers - by
raising the world's cheapest gasoline prices, for instance -
could stoke already dizzying inflation and spark unrest.
The likelihood of economic change hinges on whether a
chastened Maduro decides to cooperate with his rivals and reform
the economy, or instead bunkers down to deepen controls.
The opposition said on Monday there would be no "witch hunt"
against foes, and welcomed disenchanted "Chavistas" to join
them.
Should the government block its legislative initiatives,
however, the coalition says it could push for a recall
referendum - allowed in 2016 half-way through Maduro's term if
around 4 million voters sign petitions in support of it.
In the immediate run-up to the January inauguration of the
new National Assembly, the opposition's most delicate balancing
act may well be managing fast-rising expectations for change.
"We can't bring down the price of food, we can't fill the
shelves with food," opposition leader Henry Ramos, touted as a
possible leader of the new assembly, told reporters.
"What we can do is pass laws that will definitely have to be
applied by this no-good government."
(Additional reporting by Corina Pons and Diego Ore; Editing by
Girish Gupta, Andrew Cawthorne and Kieran Murray)