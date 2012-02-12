* Young state governor Henrique Capriles favorite to win
* Chavez still leads polls ahead of Oct presidential vote
(Updates quotes, colour)
By Daniel Wallis
CARACAS, Feb 12 Venezuelans voted on
Sunday in an opposition primary expected to name a young state
governor to challenge Hugo Chavez later this year at a close
presidential election in South America's top oil exporter.
With all of Venezuela's 18 million registered voters able to
take part, all eyes were on turnout as the clearest test yet of
the opposition's strength and chances of ending 13 years of
Chavez's socialist "revolution".
The reaction of Sunday's losers will show if the fledgling
Democratic Unity coalition is ready to rally behind the winner
and mount a dynamic campaign for the Oct. 7 election that could
chip away at the president's still-dominant popularity.
Miranda state governor Henrique Capriles, 39, was the
frontrunner with a strong lead in opinion polls over another
governor, Pablo Perez, 42, and three other candidates.
"I aim to be a president who talks much less, who doesn't
invade Venezuelans' personal lives so much," Capriles said in a
pointed reference to Chavez's longwinded speeches, which local
media are often obliged to run live.
"The real game begins on Feb. 13," he added, relishing the
chance of a showdown.
Capriles hails Brazil's market-friendly but socially
conscious policy model as his inspiration and has said he would
take a "no shocks" approach to dismantling Chavez's statist
economic policies such as currency controls.
He might move faster to end controversial friendships with
anti-U.S. figures such as the leaders of Iran, Cuba and Belarus.
RISK OF TROUBLE
There were no clear exit polls, but some informal surveys
suggested Perez might be doing better than predicted. The
governor of Zulia state has projected himself as the candidate
of the poor and has a formidable party machine behind him.
Voting was smooth with long, orderly queues around
pro-opposition neighborhoods of the capital Caracas where walls
were plastered with the candidates' posters. Young activists
rode motorbikes exhorting voters to head to the polls.
Chavez strongholds were largely devoid of opposition
propaganda, however, and state TV gleefully broadcast images of
some semi-deserted polling centers with just one or two voters.
Reading a newspaper in a sunny square deep in the
pro-government January 23 area on hills above Chavez's
presidential palace, 66-year-old retired pharmacy assistant
Ramon Paraera said no one would beat the president.
"Chavez is helping the people. He's with the
people, not the bourgeoisie," he said, sitting below a mural of
revolutionary heroes including Ernesto "Che" Guevara.
Results were expected from around 8 p.m. (0030 GMT on
Monday) on Sunday. Whoever is anointed as Chavez's official
challenger, supporters in the OPEC nation will hope the other
opposition candidates quickly endorse the winner.
"We will all wait for the results arm-in-arm,"
Perez said.
Peru's conservative Nobel literature laureate Mario Vargas
Llosa praised the coalition for transcending the mediocre,
divided opposition of Venezuela's past and avoiding
"cannibalism" during the primary - in contrast to the U.S.
Republican race going on to the north.
"Who says there can't be a Venezuelan spring?" he wrote.
Despite a surge of opposition optimism, polls put Chavez,
57, well in the lead for October - but that could change if the
opposition runs an appealing and inclusive campaign.
Some experts warn that political violence could undermine
the outcome - whoever wins the general election.
Venezuela has largely avoided political bloodshed despite
the deep polarization of Chavez's rule and a volatile mix of
police corruption, the presence of organized criminal gangs,
impunity and millions of guns in civilian hands.
The defense minister repeated on Sunday that the
military were loyal "Chavistas". The opposition accuses him of
planning to reject any opposition win on Oct. 7, fueling more
mistrust.
HUGE OIL INDUSTRY
At stake is control of the biggest crude reserves in the
world and state oil company PDVSA, which despite declining
output still sends more than three quarters of a million barrels
a day to the United States and about half a million to China.
Chavez has nationalized almost all Venezuela's oil industry
over the years, kicking out U.S. majors and putting PDVSA in
charge of multibillion dollar projects. The opposition deny
government allegations they plan to privatize the company.
Energy minister and PDVSA boss Rafael Ramirez said this week
that the opposition had a hidden agenda for the oil industry.
"They don't want to say much because what they're proposing
is a retreat from everything that we've done ... to the
detriment of our sovereignty and people," he told state TV.
Never out of the spotlight, Chavez attended a rally on
Sunday in north-central Aragua state to celebrate the 198th
anniversary of the "Batalla de La Victoria" ("Battle of
Victory") there against Spanish forces.
Following cancer surgery last year, Chavez seems to be
continuing to recover and is making ever longer TV appearances,
including a record speech last month of nearly 10 hours.
"We cannot let Venezuela lose its independence," said
Chavez, who often mocks his political foes as U.S. stooges and
sell-outs. "Especially not after these 13 years of battle."
(Additional reporting by Girish Gupta; Editing by Andrew
Cawthorne and Sandra Maler)