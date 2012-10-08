BRIEF-Stanley Black & Decker expects earnings per share EPS dilution of about $0.19 in 2017
* Says expects earnings per share ("eps") dilution of approximately $0.19 in 2017
CARACAS Oct 7 Venezuela's socialist President Hugo Chavez won re-election in Sunday's vote with 54 percent of the ballot to beat opposition challenger Henrique Capriles.
Jubilant Chavez supporters set off fireworks as the results were announced. Election officials said Capriles won 45 percent of the vote.
* Says expects earnings per share ("eps") dilution of approximately $0.19 in 2017
BRASILIA, Feb 23 Brazilian miner Vale SA on Thursday reported net profit of $525 million for the fourth quarter, falling short of analyst expectations after booking impairments.
* Says The Export-Import Bank of China approves China National Agrochemical Corp to terminate pledge agreement of Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd' 100 percent stake