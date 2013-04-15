MOSCOW, April 15 Russian President Vladimir
Putin congratulated Nicolas Maduro on Monday on winning
Venezuela's presidential election, saying he expected good
relations to continue with a country where Moscow has
significant oil investments.
Ties between Moscow and Caracas flourished under Hugo
Chavez, the socialist leader who died last month of cancer.
Maduro was Chavez's chosen successor and Russian officials were
hoping for continuity to protect their energy and arms deals
there.
"Putin expressed confidence that under Maduro's leadership
Venezuela will further strengthen its relations of strategic
partnership with Russia," the Kremlin said after the Sunday
vote.
Russia has invested billions of dollars in Venezuelan oil
projects and has given Caracas loans to buy weapons.
Igor Sechin, a Putin ally who is the head of Rosneft
, Russia's top crude oil producer, has been a regular
visitor to discuss oil deals and arms sales in Venezuela.
Just weeks before the late Venezuelan president won
re-election last October, Sechin donned a Chavez T-shirt to pose
with workers. Sechin also headed Russia's delegation to Chavez's
funeral last month.
Russia is on the lookout for new oil and gas projects
globally, with the U.S. shale gas revolution putting pressure on
its energy export earnings, and is looking for new arms markets
after losing some contracts in the Middle East since the 2011
Arab Spring uprisings.
Maduro's main rival in Sunday's election Henrique Capriles
said he did not accept the result giving Maduro a narrow victory
and demanded a recount.
