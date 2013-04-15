* Putin follows up congratulatory message with phone call
MOSCOW, April 15 President Vladimir Putin
congratulated Nicolas Maduro by telephone on Monday on winning
the presidential election in Venezuela, where Russia has
significant oil investments, and Moscow urged all parties to
accept "the will of the voters".
Ties between Moscow and Caracas flourished under Hugo
Chavez, the socialist leader who died last month of cancer.
Maduro was Chavez's chosen successor and Russia was hoping for
continuity to protect its energy and arms deals there.
In a phone call that followed a congratulatory message from
Putin, he and Maduro "affirmed their readiness for further
progressive development of bilateral cooperation in the spirit
of strategic partnership", the Kremlin said.
Maduro said he would be willing for Sunday's election result
to be audited after officials said he took 50.7 percent of
votes, compared to 49.1 percent for Henrique Capriles.
Capriles said he did not accept the result and demanded a
recount. The U.S. White House said an audit was
necessary.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said that foreigners present in
Venezuela in connection with the election, including Russian
electoral officials, reported that it was conducted "without any
serious violations of electoral law".
"We call upon all political forces in friendly Venezuela to
respect the will of the voters and show a balanced and
responsible approach to the results of the voting," the ministry
said in a statement.
Russia has invested billions of dollars in Venezuelan oil
projects and has given Caracas loans to buy weapons.
Igor Sechin, a Putin ally who is the head of state-owned
Rosneft, Russia's top crude oil producer, has been a
regular visitor to discuss oil deals and arms sales.
Weeks before Chavez won re-election last October, Sechin
donned a Chavez T-shirt to pose with workers. Sechin also headed
Russia's delegation to Chavez's funeral last month.
Russia is on the lookout for new oil and gas projects
globally, with the U.S. shale gas revolution putting pressure on
its energy export earnings, and Venezuela received 5 percent of
Russia's arms exports last year.
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk and Steve Gutterman, Editing by
Timothy Heritage and Michael Roddy)