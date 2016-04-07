CARACAS, April 7 Venezuela specified on Thursday
that public sector employees, save those in the food industry,
would receive Fridays off until a drought stops hurting
hydropower generation.
With the OPEC country reeling from a power crunch, President
Nicolas Maduro said this week that Fridays would be considered
holidays for the next 60 days.
The leftist government's official gazette said the move
applies to government workers and excludes the food sector.
Venezuela's grave economic crisis already has grains, meat,
dairy and vegetables running short. Lines of hundreds sometimes
snake around supermarkets, so a four-day work week in that
sector would likely have worsened the scarcity.
Still, Maduro's measure has sparked ridicule from his
political opponents, who say it will aggravate an acute
recession and demonstrates he is not governing seriously.
"Just because Maduro doesn't work Monday to Friday, Saturday
or Sunday, doesn't mean we Venezuelans are like that," said
opposition politician Maria Corina Machado. "What we want is to
keep working, and for you, Maduro, to go."
The opposition, which won control of the National Assembly
in a December election, is pursuing a multi-pronged approach to
remove Maduro from office this year.
Some public sector employees fretted the measure would throw
off their routine without significantly saving energy in the
country with the world's largest oil reserves.
"This decree is illogical," said Luis Miguel Lopez, who
works for the wealthy opposition municipality of Chacao in
capital Caracas. "People are going to be at home consuming
energy all the same."
Maduro's rambling and sometimes expletive-laden late-night
speeches, as well as his recent suggestion women cut down on use
of hair dryers, has irked many Venezuelans struggling to make
ends meet and desperate for a solution to the crisis.
Experts say stronger energy investment, maintenance and
diversification would have better protected Venezuela from the
El Niño- induced drought which is hitting much of the Andean
region.
