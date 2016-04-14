CARACAS, April 14 Venezuelan President Nicolas
Maduro said on Thursday power rationing would be imposed on 15
shopping malls whose owners had failed to install electricity
generators despite a severe drought.
Many of the South American OPEC nation's 29 million people
are already suffering daily, unscheduled water and electricity
cuts as levels recede at the Guri dam complex providing nearly
two-thirds of power needs.
"There are big private consumers, some malls, whom we gave
five years to get their generators, and they don't have them ...
and they are earning plenty of money," Maduro said, referring to
measures taken after a 2010 drought.
"The time has come to take a drastic rationing measure
against a group of about 15 malls who did not obey the law and
are consuming without conscience at a critical moment due to the
'El Nino' phenomenon."
The socialist government says the El Nino weather pattern is
to blame for Venezuela's water and power problems. But critics
insist the state is also responsible for inadequate preparation,
investment and diversification of electricity sources.
In a further bid to save energy, Maduro also decreed Monday
a holiday, on top of a Tuesday national anniversary.
The president has also given public workers Fridays off, and
raised eyebrows by urging women to cut usage of hair dryers.
The power problems have added to suffering from a deep
recession, the world's highest inflation, shortages of basic
goods, and lengthy lines at shops around the nation.
(Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Alan Crosby)