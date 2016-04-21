UPDATE 7-Oil at one-month high after U.S. strikes in Syria rattle markets
* Syria air strikes bear no impact on oil market fundamentals
CARACAS, April 21 Venezuela will cut power for four hours per day during forty days starting next week amid a drought that has limited hydroelectric power generation, the country's Electricity Minister Luis Motta said on Thursday.
Opposition critics insists such a measure constitutes power rationing, though the government has avoided using that term. (Reporting by Brian Ellsworth)
* Syria air strikes bear no impact on oil market fundamentals
* CEO wants long-term incentive plans removed from pay (Releads, wraps tax transparency call, demand on pay schemes and fund's quarterly result)
EU WILL WORK WITH U.S. TO END BRUTALITY IN SYRIA -TUSK