(Recasts, adds details on cuts, quote)
CARACAS, April 21 Venezuela will begin cutting
electricity supplies amid a prolonged drought that has limited
power generation, the electricity minister said on Thursday, an
unpopular measure for a population already struggling to obtain
food and medicine.
The rationing effort adds to the woes of President Nicolas
Maduro, whose socialist administration is facing chronic
problems in supplies of staple goods as low oil prices have
stretched the OPEC nation's state-led economic model.
Most of the country's electricity comes from the massive
Guri hydroelectric dam, whose reservoir has reached historic
lows as the El Nino weather phenomenon delays the rainy season.
"There will be restrictions," Electricity Minister Luis
Motta said in a televised address, avoiding the use of the
politically charged term "rationing."
"It's necessary, it's a sacrifice."
Power cuts will rotate among different hours during
different four-hour periods for 40 days starting on Monday,
Motta said, adding that additional details would be published on
Friday.
The crucial oil sector is expected to be exempt from the
cuts.
Motta said the measure would help raise the level of the
reservoir and promised a "careful administration" of the dam.
Opposition critics say the situation is also the result of
the government's failure to boost thermoelectric generation as
an alternative source of power, which would reduce the usage of
the water in the reservoir.
Late socialist leader Hugo Chavez was forced to ration power
during a drought in 2010, which proved to be one of his most
difficult years in terms of his public approval rating.
The collapse of oil markets nearly two years ago has left
Venezuela struggling to maintain its system of currency and
price controls, leaving Venezuelans stuck in lines for hours to
seek everything from corn flour to basic medicine.
Maduro says his government is the victim of an "economic
war" led by political adversaries with the support of
Washington.
(Reporting by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)