CARACAS Dec 15 Venezuelan frogs and toads are
in critical danger due to climate change as rising temperatures
complicate reproduction and spread a deadly fungus, say
scientists, who liken the species to canaries in a coalmine
warning of imminent danger.
Scientists studying global warming have warned that rising
temperatures make many species worldwide vulnerable, but the
phenomenon is already playing out in Latin America where frog
and toad species are heading toward extinction.
"Some 60-70 percent of (amphibians) are in critical danger
or almost extinct," said Luis Merlo, a veterinarian working with
the animals, surrounded by terrariums filled with small toads.
The survival of nearly 20 frog and toad species, which top
Venezuela's list of endangered species, may rest on a small
group of academics in a Caracas laboratory attempting to
recreate the amphibians' natural reproductive conditions.
Merlo leads Venezuela's first center for the conservation of
amphibians, where studies them in hope of boosting the fledgling
population.
Amphibians in the Venezuelan wild have been increasingly
threatened over the last two decades, according to this year's
"Red Book of Venezuelan Fauna," published by a group of
Venezuela-based scientists.
There are 15 species of a small frog endemic to Venezuela's
mountains that have been hit especially hard, their brilliant
colors not seen for some three decades.
Biodiverse Venezuela boasts vast tracts of rainforest,
Andean mountains and Caribbean coastline. It is in the world's
top 10 nations in terms of amphibian numbers.
"They are very sensitive, dependent on the environment and
beneficial to humans," Merlo said.
BELLWETHERS
These amphibians are also considered bellwethers for the
health of their ecosystem. They are especially susceptible to
warming because they have non-hard-shelled eggs, which cannot
survive drying.
An epidemic of the deadly amphibian chytrid fungus, which
attacks their skin, has also led to the frogs' decline
worldwide.
The wave of frog extinction began in Mexico and has spread
south to South America, said Jon Paul Rodriguez of the Species
Conservation Commission of the International Union for
Conservation of Nature (IUCN).
Countries such as Costa Rica, Panama and Ecuador have also
initiated conservation centers.
"The toads are like the canaries that were used in ancient
times in the mines: they are a sign that something serious is
going on in the environment," Rodriguez said.
"If we do not stop it in time, we will all be losers."
