CARACAS, June 19 A World Bank arbitration
tribunal should rule in the second quarter of 2016 on
Venezuela's bid to annul a $1.6 billion compensation award to
Exxon Mobil Corp for nationalizations, the country's
attorney-general's office said on Friday.
Earlier this week, the World Bank's International Centre for
Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) rejected a separate
Venezuelan request that the centre review the award.
Venezuela has been arguing that the ICSID should either
annul the $1.6 billion award or at least deduct the country's
previous payment of $908 million to Exxon that was ordered by
the Paris-based International Chamber of Commerce (ICC).
"A large part of the compensation for Exxon Mobil's Cerro
Negro project decided by the ICSID tribunal had already been
paid by (state oil company) Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), in
accordance with the ICC ruling," the attorney-general's office
said in a statement.
"That's why Venezuela's case with Exxon Mobil continues
despite the ICSID decision to reject Venezuela's request to
revise last year's ruling."
President Nicolas Maduro's government faces a raft of
big-figure arbitration claims as it also handles an economic
recession, a tumble in oil prices and substantial debt payments.
The cases date from former president Hugo Chavez's 14-year
rule when he nationalized a range of oil ventures, including the
Exxon-operated Cerro Negro and La Ceiba projects.
Venezuela in the past has paid ICSID awards and says it will
honor rulings in ongoing cases.
