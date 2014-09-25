CARACAS, Sept 25 A World Bank arbitration
tribunal will rule in days that Venezuela must pay between $700
million and $1.2 billion to Exxon Mobil Corp to
compensate for a 2007 nationalization, a newspaper said on
Thursday.
Pro-opposition Caracas daily El Nacional cited a source at
Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA saying the International
Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) would give
a judgment by Monday.
"Preliminary calculations indicate that the total would be
between $700 million and $1.2 billion," for the takeover of
Exxon Mobil's Cerro Negro heavy oil project in the Orinoco
region by then President Hugo Chavez's government, it said.
The company received $908 million from PDVSA in 2012 after a
separate decision by the International Chamber of Commerce over
the same claim.
El Nacional said it was unclear if a potential ICSID ruling
would deduct that amount already paid. "If they do not deduct
payments already made, the country's finances will be seriously
affected," the report said.
Venezuela is facing around 20 cases at the World Bank
tribunal.
There has been no official word on the case from either
PDVSA or Exxon Mobil, nor was there any new information on the
ICSID web site where judgments are posted.
