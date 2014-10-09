CARACAS Oct 9 Venezuela considers a World Bank
arbitration tribunal's award "manageable" and will pay Exxon
Mobil Corp for the 2007 nationalization of its oil
projects from November, a source at state oil company PDVSA
said on Thursday.
Earlier, the Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes
(ICSID) ordered Venezuela to pay Exxon around $1.6 billion.
The PDVSA company official, who is familiar with the case,
told Reuters the OPEC country will not seek to annul the award
because it expects the final amount to be around $1 billion
after a previous award by the Paris-based International Chamber
of Commerce (ICC) is deducted.
"The award is a triumph, without doubt," said the source,
adding PDVSA would pay as of November, after servicing its
roughly $3 billion 2014 bond. The source asked not to be
identified because he is not authorized to speak publicly.
