Feb 15 Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA
said on Wednesday it had paid Exxon Mobil Corp about
$250 million in compensation for nationalized assets to comply
with an arbitration panel.
The Paris-based International Chamber of Commerce, or ICC,
had awarded the oil major $908 million over the 2007
nationalization of the Cerro Negro project in the South American
OPEC member's vast Orinoco heavy crude belt.
But President Hugo Chavez's government later said it was
deducting debts owed by Exxon, including PDVSA's repurchase of
bonds linked to the nationalized project, slimming the payment
due to about $250 million.
"PDVSA informs the country the amount foreseen in the ruling
was honored before the 60 days stipulated," the company said in
a statement.
Exxon Mobil had originally sought about $12 billion and has
another claim over the same case at the World Bank's arbitration
court. Venezuela faces about 20 claims there over
nationalizations, though it earlier this year began moves to
pull out of the court.
(Reporting by Eyanir Chinea, Writing by Andrew Cawthorne;
Editing by John Mair)