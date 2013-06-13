UPDATE 2-Suez says GE water treatment business would be a good buy
CARACAS, June 13 The Venezuela division of Coca-Cola Femsa , Latin America's largest Coke bottler, began restarting operations at its largest plant on Thursday following a 24-day strike that it called illegal.
The work stoppage at the plant in the central-western city of Valencia caused sporadic shortages of products such as soft drinks, bottled water, juices and tea in some parts of the country.
"We have not yet quantified the impact of the protests on national production ... but the workers are committed to recovering the lost hours," Corporate Affairs Director Mariana Parma said.
Reuters was unable to obtain comment from the workers who had been on strike, who were demanding higher wages.
Mexico's Coca-Cola Femsa, a joint venture of Coca-Cola Co and Mexican company Femsa , this year said 18 percent of its 2012 sales came from Venezuela.
The company has 34 bottling plants in Latin America.
* Outgoing Novo Nordisk North America head Riis said he taking the role of Chief Executive of Danish emergency services group Falck
COPENHAGEN, March 1 Novo Nordisk, the world's largest insulin maker, said on Wednesday the head of its North American operations Jakob Riis has resigned, casting doubt over its strategy in a market that accounts for more than half its sales.