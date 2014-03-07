By Eyanir Chinea
| CARACAS, March 7
CARACAS, March 7 Venezuela is renewing a $5
billion credit line with China that will be repaid in oil and
other fuels and is negotiating a financing deal with Russia for
an undisclosed sum, the country's economy vice president said on
Friday.
Rafael Ramirez said Venezuelan officials had visited China
and Russia and held meetings with officials, including Russian
President Vladimir Putin, to arrange new financing deals.
The Joint Chinese-Venezuela Fund, which focuses on
infrastructure and economic development in the South American
country, will receive $5 billion from China as part of a renewal
of one of three tranches, Ramirez said.
"This is extraordinary for us because it lets us maintain
the intensity of our investments," he said, adding that the
resources should be available this month.
Venezuela received a separate $5 billion transfer late last
year linked to a different tranche of the agreement.
Ramirez declined to provide details on terms of the
agreement with Russia or the amounts in question, though he said
it had been approved in a meeting with Putin.
"The respective finance ministers have received instructions
... (a delegation) will be traveling to Moscow this week," he
said.
Under the leadership of late socialist leader Hugo Chavez,
Venezuela vastly expanded its use of loan-for-oil agreements
with China, which helped ease stretched state finances while
also improving the cash flow of state oil company PDVSA.
Ramirez did not provide details of how much Venezuela owes
China under existing financing arrangements. But he said total
shipments to pay for outstanding loans amount to less than
250,000 barrels per day (bpd).
PDVSA in its 2012 annual report said it shipped 451,000 bpd
to pay commitments under the Joint Chinese-Venezuela Fund and a
separate credit line known as the Large Volume Fund.