Position: Finance Minister
Incumbent: Rodolfo Clemente Marco Torres
Date of Birth: N.A.
Term: Appointed in January 2014 by President Nicolas Maduro
Key Facts:
- An army general, Marco participated in the failed 1992
coup that thrust late President Hugo Chavez to fame and did jail
time with him afterwards.
- He was put in charge of state-run Banco del Tesoro in
2005, then took over the operation of Banco de Venezuela after
Chavez in 2008 ordered a state takeover from Spain's Banco
Santander.
Marco was later tapped to head the Public Banks Ministry
until it was merged with the finance ministry this year.
- His role as finance minister has been considerably
overshadowed by the designation of Oil Minister Rafael Ramirez
as economy vice president. Ramirez is now the primary government
spokesman on economic issues.
