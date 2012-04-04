(Recasts; adds quote, details)

By Daniel Bases

NEW YORK, April 4 Fitch Ratings revised down its sovereign credit outlook for OPEC nation Venezuela to negative on We dnesday, citing a weakening fiscal policy framework.

Fitch said the South American country's economy is becoming more vulnerable to commodity price shocks. It affirmed the nation's B-plus rating. Venezuela is rated B-plus with a stable outlook by Standard & Poor's and B2, a notch lower but also stable, by Moody's Investors Service.

Venezuela's benchmark 2027 Global bond, already slightly weaker on the day, saw its bid level drop to 87.563, down 0.562 points in price, yielding 10.934 percent.

"The revision ... reflects Venezuela's weakening policy framework, which has resulted in increased vulnerability to commodity price shocks and deterioration in fiscal and external credit metrics as well as rising political uncertainty related to the 2012 electoral cycle," Fitch said.

An outlook change gives a ratings agency two years to make a decision. B-plus is four notches below investment grade.

Venezuela's debt yields are the third highest of any in the JP Morgan EMBI Global index of emerging market bonds.

They only trail those of Belize, which has spooked investors with demands for lower interest rates on its debt, and Pakistan, which is struggling to overcome devastating floods as it battles Taliban militants. (Additional reporting by Caryn Trokie Editing by W Simon)