CARACAS Nov 27 Venezuelan authorities halted flights by private jets leaving from seven airports on Thursday in a campaign to crack down on drug trafficking and review flight permits

The operation, called Sovereign Skies by the government, did not affect commercial flights at the country's main airport outside Caracas, according to personnel there.

Standing on an airstrip around dawn, Vice President Jorge Arreaza told state TV the efforts were meant to "eradicate the illicit trafficking of drugs as well as the illegal use of commercial or private planes."

Venezuela has become a major trafficking route for drugs coming from neighboring Colombia. Much of that moves through clandestine airstrips, but authorities have uncovered significant quantities of drugs on commercial flights as well.

State TV showed inspectors inside planes, wearing gloves and face-masks as they checked behind seats and panels.

It was unclear how long the operation would last, and the civil aviation authority was not available for comment. (Reporting by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Cynthia Osterman)