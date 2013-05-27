CARACAS May 27 An outbreak of H1N1 flu has
killed 17 people in Venezuela and infected another 250, private
media and local authorities said on Monday.
H1N1, often referred to as swine flu, was a flu strain that
swept around in the world in a 2009/2010 pandemic.
"We're suffering a tail-end of the pandemic," a former
Venezuelan health minister, Rafael Orihuela, told a local TV
station, commenting on the widespread reports of 17 deaths in
the South American nation of 29 million people.
Most of the cases were in border states near Colombia.
Venezuela's government has not confirmed the figures given
by media and local health authorities. But officials said
high-risk groups had largely been immunized, with 3 million
vaccinations carried out so far this year.
The World Health Organization's (WHO) official data show
18,500 people were reported killed in the 2009/2010 H1N1
pandemic, but a study in The Lancet last year said the actual
death toll may have been up to 15 times higher at more than
280,000.
