CARACAS Feb 25 Venezuela's black market
exchange rate weakened below 200 bolivars per dollar on Tuesday,
according to a widely referenced website DolarToday, despite the
recent launch of a foreign exchange platform meant to reduce
pressure on the black market.
The bolivar has weakened 14 percent since the start of the
year and 56 percent in the last 12 months, according to
DolarToday, which publishes the black market rate based mostly
on currency trades along the Colombian border.
The government last week opened a "free-floating" currency
exchange mechanism known as Simadi which currently sells dollars
for 172 bolivars. That is the weakest of a three-tiered exchange
control system that also sells dollars at a preferential rate of
6.3 bolivars for imports of food and medicine and a
complementary rate of around 12 bolivars for other goods.
The launch of Simadi was meant to slow the depreciation of
the bolivar on the black market and improve supplies of hard
currency in order to limit nagging shortages of staple goods.
Venezuelans attempting to use Simadi, particularly those
involved in small-scale cash transactions, have complained of
delays in obtaining greenbacks.
"On Friday I was very confident about the system, I
(deposited) 34,000 bolivars," said Jorge More, 37, who works in
information technology, in an interview on Tuesday. "But I
haven't been authorized to receive the dollars. I'm not happy
with the lack of clarity."
Officials have said state oil company PDVSA will sell
dollars through Simadi to ensure sufficient supply of currency,
but finance industry sources say the government has not yet
approved the regulations needed to make this possible.
(Reporting by Girish Gupta and Alexandra Ulmer, writing by
