CARACAS, March 4 OPEC member Venezuela's black
market exchange rate weakened below 250 bolivars per dollar on
Wednesday, according to a widely referenced website, as a new
foreign exchange platform struggles to satiate avid demand for
dollars.
The bolivar has weakened 32 percent since the start of the
year to fall to 255.43, according to website DolarToday, which
says it publishes the black market rate based mostly on currency
trades along the Colombian border.
Venezuela last month opened a "free-floating" currency
exchange mechanism known as Simadi which currently sells dollars
for 177.7 bolivars, in a bid to drive down the black market and
ease shortages of goods including toilet paper, milk, and
medicines.
Simadi is the weakest of a three-tiered exchange control
system that also sells dollars at a preferential rate of 6.3
bolivars for imports of food and medicine and a complementary
rate of around 12 bolivars for other goods.
But Simadi, like its fellow systems, is suffering from a
limited supply of dollars and seems to have ended up pushing
Venezuelans towards the black market.
"Anecdotal evidence suggests the authorities have so far
been reluctant to authorize 'off-market' transactions that would
validate a SIMADI rate closer to the parallel market," J.P.
Morgan said in a note to clients.
"This, combined with our understanding that official supply
of US dollars channeled through the SIMADI has so far been very
small, would explain the failure of the parallel FX to converge
lower, in fact quite the opposite."
Venezuelans attempting to use Simadi, particularly those
involved in small-scale cash transactions, have complained of
long waits, delays, and fees to obtain greenbacks.
The private sector, meanwhile, is still in "wait and see
mode," Eurasia's senior analyst for Latin America Risa
Grais-Targow said in a note to clients.
(Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Grant McCool)