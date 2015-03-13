CARACAS, March 13 The Venezuelan bolivar weakened on Friday on the new Simadi foreign exchange platform, reaching 187.8 bolivars per dollar amid disappointment over the system, which has failed to satiate avid demand for dollars.

The government of President Nicolas Maduro in February launched the Simadi, or Marginal Currency System, which is the weakest level of a three-tiered exchange control system.

The system also sells dollars at a preferential rate of 6.3 bolivars and another complementary rate of 12 bolivars.

The socialist government had hoped the new system would combat the black market, but so far the exact opposite appears to have happened.

The bolivar has sharply weakened on the black market and is currently trading around 244.64, according to widely watched web-site Dolartoday.com.

"One month after its implementation, the new exchange rate system is exacerbating the disequilibrium in the economy, rather than reducing it," Barclays' Alejandro Grisanti said in a note to clients.

"The authorities have essentially legalized a weaker rate but are selling almost no dollars in the new system."

Venezuelans seeking to buy dollars at exchange houses under the new system have bemoaned long waits, delays and fees. (Reporting by Corina Pons; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Dan Grebler)