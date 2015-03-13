CARACAS, March 13 The Venezuelan bolivar
weakened on Friday on the new Simadi foreign exchange platform,
reaching 187.8 bolivars per dollar amid disappointment over the
system, which has failed to satiate avid demand for dollars.
The government of President Nicolas Maduro in February
launched the Simadi, or Marginal Currency System, which is the
weakest level of a three-tiered exchange control system.
The system also sells dollars at a preferential rate of 6.3
bolivars and another complementary rate of 12 bolivars.
The socialist government had hoped the new system would
combat the black market, but so far the exact opposite appears
to have happened.
The bolivar has sharply weakened on the black market and is
currently trading around 244.64, according to widely watched
web-site Dolartoday.com.
"One month after its implementation, the new exchange rate
system is exacerbating the disequilibrium in the economy, rather
than reducing it," Barclays' Alejandro Grisanti said in a note
to clients.
"The authorities have essentially legalized a weaker rate
but are selling almost no dollars in the new system."
Venezuelans seeking to buy dollars at exchange houses under
the new system have bemoaned long waits, delays and fees.
(Reporting by Corina Pons; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing
by Dan Grebler)