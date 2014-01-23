By Eyanir Chinea and Brian Ellsworth
CARACAS Jan 22 Venezuela revamped its
11-year-old currency controls on Wednesday, creating a dual-rate
system intended to stem rampant embezzlement of oil dollars, a
change critics pilloried as a disguised devaluation.
The OPEC nation's widely expected reform kept a preferential
rate of 6.3 bolivars to the dollar for essential goods such as
food and medicine, while doubling the volume of dollars offered
at a higher rate of around 11.3 bolivars.
Officials offered few clear details about how they would
control the black market rate for greenbacks, now more than 10
times the preferential rate.
Critics predict the measures will simply spur inflation,
which hit 56.2 percent in 2013, the highest in the Americas.
Oil Minister Rafael Ramirez said the new system would crack
down on the widespread practice of buying cheap dollars and
flipping them on the black market. This diverts billions of
dollars of hard currency that could be used to address basic
needs.
"Should we give dollars to people who resell them on the
black market, or should we bring in medicine? Should we give
dollars to travelers, or should we bring in food?" said Ramirez,
who is also vice president for the economy.
The new measures expand the central bank's Sicad system of
weekly currency auctions by boosting the amount offered to $220
million, from about $100 million.
Expenditures such as travel allowances, airline tickets and
remittances previously calculated at the preferential rate will
be moved to the less favorable Sicad rate, currently 11.3.
Government critics flooded the Twitter-sphere with vitriolic
messages calling the announcements a disguised devaluation that
will boost the cost of living without solving underlying
problems.
"It looks like a devaluation, it quacks like a devaluation,
it hurts like a devaluation: it's a devaluation," wrote one.
"ENEMY'S SPIN"
Ramirez said he was bemused by the negative reaction from
some, and insisted that the 6.3 rate would still cover 80
percent of Venezuela's dollar needs, in the food, agriculture,
industrial, health, education, science and technology sectors.
"So we can't call this a devaluation, that is the enemy's
spin," he told state TV. "We ask our people for understanding,
we would never betray them."
Critics said the currency controls are the cornerstone of a
failing economic system created by late socialist leader Hugo
Chavez that now faces slowing growth, soaring prices and nagging
shortages of staple products from bread to milk.
President Nicolas Maduro blames the situation on an
"economic war" that he vaguely links to opposition figures and
ideological adversaries in Washington, though officials widely
recognize the currency controls are rife with corruption.
Maduro has struggled to keep the economy on track while also
seeking to maintain Chavez's economic legacy of generous social
spending and aggressive regulation of private industry.
The currency plan could fuel inflation for some goods and
services, but could reduce shortages if dollars previously
destined for foreign travel are freed up to import food and
medicines.
Economist Asdrubal Oliveros of Caracas-based Econalitica
called the new system a "slow-motion devaluation" that will help
shore up state finances by providing more bolivars for dollars
sold at the higher rate.
But he said added the measure alone will not resolve the
problems created by controls and heavy state intervention.
"The currency shortages will continue until the government
recognizes that a fixed exchange rate is not the solution," he
wrote on the widely read website Prodavinci.
BLACK MARKET
The announcements were nominally positive for investors
holding Venezuelan bonds, the most high-yielding of any emerging
market notes, because the new system will reduce dollar outflows
and thus signals greater ability to service foreign debt.
But the bond market reaction was muted, with the country's
benchmark Global 2027 remaining in negative
territory. The black market bolivar rate, however, slipped
nearly 10 percent following the news conference, according to
one website that attempts to track the price.
Ramirez said the state had created a "dollar budget" that
would administer hard currency to ensure it is used for imports
that stimulate the economy and not go to shell companies.
He acknowledged that some enterprising foreigners had
figured out that by buying bolivars on the black market they
could acquire plane tickets at a fraction of the ordinary price
due to the huge differential between the two rates.
"We're not going to allow people to come from other
countries to buy cheap plane tickets in bolivars. They can pay
for them with dollars," Ramirez said.
The government has offered few details on how it will
address demand for dollars, which far outstrips supply at any
rate offered by the government.
Officials said the Sicad rate may fluctuate somewhat from
its current level of 11.3, but declined to elaborate. Past Sicad
auctions have simply left the rate fixed despite huge demand,
pushing many businesses to seek greenbacks on the black market.
Chavez created the currency controls in 2003 after an
opposition-led oil industry shutdown meant to force him from
power that nearly bankrupted the government.
Over the years, the mechanism left the exchange rate out of
step with prices. The official rate became more of an accounting
fiction while the spiraling black market rate, reported by
anonymously maintained websites, leaves many items so cheap that
it, too, is a poor reflection of economic reality.
A McDonald's Big Mac Combo costs $25 at the lowest official
rate, around $14 at the Sicad rate and some $2 at the black
market rate.