(Editor's Note: please be advised that paragraphs one and two
contain language that may offend some readers)
By Alexandra Ulmer
CARACAS, March 2 Venezuela is not mincing words
with a new exhibition titled "F---ing Fracking" that denounces
the environmental toll of hydraulic fracturing in the United
States.
"Today at 4pm .... Inauguration of the educational exhibit
#FuckingFracking ... Don't miss it," ruling Socialist Party
official Ernesto Villegas said on Twitter.
The event features speeches by an economist and oil expert,
and will wrap up with a play, according to a half-page
advertisement in newspaper Ultimas Noticias.
The ad depicts a fractured heart dripping with black oil
with dried up leaves coming from the arteries.
President Nicolas Maduro has for months alleged that the
United States is deliberately flooding the market with shale oil
to sink prices and destabilize his OPEC nation, as well as
Russia.
The decline in oil prices has slammed his increasingly
cash-strapped and unpopular government in the midst of a deep
recession and ahead of important parliamentary elections.
Hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, involves injecting water
and chemicals deep underground to break up rock and release oil
and gas.
Environmental groups have expressed concern about risks
linked to the process, such as chemical leaks into groundwater
and disposal of waste water produced in the process.
(Editing by Andrew Cawthorne, Toni Reinhold)