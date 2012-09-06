* Negotiations, infrastructure problems slow development

* Field is part of plan to wean Venezuela from foreign gas

PUERTO LA CRUZ, Venezuela, Sept 5 The start of production at Venezuela's big offshore Perla gas field is still at least 15 months away, said a partner involved in the project, delaying once again the country's plans for domestic production of natural gas.

Alhough Venezuela boasts some of the world's biggest natural gas reserves, and is one of its biggest oil exporters, the country doesn't yet produce gas commercially. The OPEC member hopes the Perla field and other future gas projects will help it rely less on neighboring Colombia for its supplies.

The project partners said last year they hoped to have some initial production from Perla by the end of 2012.

But early production at the field will begin well after the end of the year and possibly not until 2014, said Ramiro Paez, an executive with Spanish energy company Repsol, one of three project partners. Italian oil producer Eni and Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA are the other partners.

"Less than 15 months is impossible," Paez said, at an oil industry conference in the coastal city of Puerto la Cruz.

Last year, PDVSA developed a plan to accelerate production at Perla, which with more than 9 trillion cubic feet (tcf) is the largest known field in Venezuela. But delays in negotiating a sales contract for the gas, combined with logistic and infrastructure issues at the field, have slowed things down.

Perla sits in 200 ft (60 m) of water, about 30 miles out into the Caribbean from PDVSA's Paraguana Refinery Complex.

(Reporting By Enrique Andrés Pretel; Writing by Paulo Prada; Editing by Richard Pullin)