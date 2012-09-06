* Negotiations, infrastructure problems slow development
* Field is part of plan to wean Venezuela from foreign gas
PUERTO LA CRUZ, Venezuela, Sept 5 The start of
production at Venezuela's big offshore Perla gas field is still
at least 15 months away, said a partner involved in the project,
delaying once again the country's plans for domestic production
of natural gas.
Alhough Venezuela boasts some of the world's biggest natural
gas reserves, and is one of its biggest oil exporters, the
country doesn't yet produce gas commercially. The OPEC member
hopes the Perla field and other future gas projects will help it
rely less on neighboring Colombia for its supplies.
The project partners said last year they hoped to have some
initial production from Perla by the end of 2012.
But early production at the field will begin well after the
end of the year and possibly not until 2014, said Ramiro Paez,
an executive with Spanish energy company Repsol, one of
three project partners. Italian oil producer Eni and
Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA are the other partners.
"Less than 15 months is impossible," Paez said, at an oil
industry conference in the coastal city of Puerto la Cruz.
Last year, PDVSA developed a plan to accelerate production
at Perla, which with more than 9 trillion cubic feet (tcf) is
the largest known field in Venezuela. But delays in negotiating
a sales contract for the gas, combined with logistic and
infrastructure issues at the field, have slowed things down.
Perla sits in 200 ft (60 m) of water, about 30 miles out
into the Caribbean from PDVSA's Paraguana Refinery Complex.
