CARACAS, Sept 6 Venezuela hopes that new crude
output this year from the Orinoco belt will reach 100,000
barrels per day, Eulogio del Pino, PDVSA's vice president of
exploration and production, said on Thursday.
Natural gas production at Venezuela's Perla field should
start in the first three months of next year, he said.
The government of the South American OPEC-member country
maintains it crude production target of 3.5 million barrels per
day for 2012, del Pino told reporters.
But Energy Minister Rafael Ramirez said on Tuesday that
average output is 3.13 million barrels per day, well under the
target for the end of the year announced by President Hugo
Chavez.