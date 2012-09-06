CARACAS, Sept 6 Venezuela hopes that new crude output this year from the Orinoco belt will reach 100,000 barrels per day, Eulogio del Pino, PDVSA's vice president of exploration and production, said on Thursday.

Natural gas production at Venezuela's Perla field should start in the first three months of next year, he said.

The government of the South American OPEC-member country maintains it crude production target of 3.5 million barrels per day for 2012, del Pino told reporters.

But Energy Minister Rafael Ramirez said on Tuesday that average output is 3.13 million barrels per day, well under the target for the end of the year announced by President Hugo Chavez.